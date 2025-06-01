Scotland hopes dashed as 21 y/o called-up by ex-Chelsea boss with Celtic pair left out

Scotland look to have missed out on the 21-year-old goalkeeper.

Scotland’s hopes of calling up goalkeeper Chris Brady appear to be over after he was named in the USA squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Turkey and Switzerland on June 7 and 10.

The 6ft 3in stopper currently plays for MLS outfit Chicago Fire, and has been strongly linked with a potential call up to the Scotland squad in recent months after American-based media claimed head coach Steve Clarke and the Scottish Football Association were aware of his eligibility, with further reports in January even stating the 61-year-old had made contact with the Naperville-born player.

“I just want to make a name for myself,” admitted Brady when asked about his international future back in March. “I think that’s something I haven’t yet been able to do quite yet on the most senior international level. So I would say, going forward, that’s something I’m geared towards making an impact.

“It’s extremely important to impress if you go to a national team camp and there’s close to no time to work on training. But yes, I want to showcase what I can do on the international stage in 2025. My confidence in my role of being a goalkeeper for a team that plays on a stage like this has definitely grown. I’m very open now - especially now - to new systems, new ideas and new coaches.”

However, the Tartan Army squad for the upcoming friendly clashes with Iceland and Lichtenstein saw free agent Angus Gunn earn a recall, alongside uncapped duo Robby McCrorie and Cieran Slicker, with Brady not given a maiden call up despite the rumours surround his potential inclusion.

It now appears the 21-year-old has opted to represent the country of his birth, rather than switch allegiance to the Scottish national team, after being called up by ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino to the USA squad. The youngster has been included alongside fellow uncapped goalkeeper Matt Freese of New York City, with experienced duo Matt Turner and Zack Steffen the other two goalkeepers in Pochettino’s armoury.

Celtic duo Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers are not included in the 27-man squad for the upcoming double header, though Pochettino has been known to rest key players and evaluating new options for friendlies, with both Carter-Vickers and Trusty’s likely to come back into the squad for the upcoming Gold Cup campaign, which begins against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15.

FIFA regulations state a player who has not played in a competitive senior international match can switch national teams, if eligible, at a later date, meaning Brady’s inclusion in the USA squad doesn’t officially end hopes of him being added to a Scotland squad in the future, even if he plays in the upcoming friendly games.