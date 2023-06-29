Scotland confirm Steven Naismith’s permanent replacement on Steve Clarke's coaching staff

Scotland have added James Morrison to their coaching staff on a permanent basis after he was drafted in to assist Steve Clarke during the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The former Middlesbrough and West Brom midfielder earned 46 caps for Scotland during his career and was added to Clarke’s backroom team for the wins against Norway and Georgia earlier this month working alongside John Carver, Austin MacPhee and Chris Woods.

Morrison replaces Steven Naismith in the national team ranks after the Hearts coach stepped down from Scotland duties following his appointment as the Tynecastle club’s new technical director, overseeing the first team alongside head coach Frank McAvoy.

Following his retirement in 2019 Morrison joined West Brom’s coaching staff and will continue in his role with the Baggies academy.

James Morrison (left) with Scotland manager Steve Clarke after the win over Georgia at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Morrison told the Scottish FA website: “It was always a great honour to represent Scotland every time I put on the shirt and it is a privilege to be given an opportunity to work with the men’s national team in a coaching capacity.

“During the recent camp, I witnessed the high standards driven by the coaching staff and players alike and I am thrilled to be a part of the group going forward, at what is a hugely exciting time for the Scotland men’s national team.”