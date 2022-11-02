The sides will go head-to-head in Glasgow in a 150th Anniversary Heritage Match on Tuesday, September 12, an event which will commemorate their first encounter at Hamilton Crescent in November 1872, recognised by FIFA as the inaugural international match.

The game will be the 116th meeting between the sides, the last of which during the Euro 2020 finals resulted in a 0-0 Group D draw at Wembley on June 18 last year, the same result as in the very first encounter.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is relishing a rematch on home soil with the showdown against the Auld Enemy coming four days after he takes his side to Cyprus for a Euro 2024 qualifier.

“This fixture is enshrined in world football’s history – the first-ever international football match – and I will be proud to lead our team out at Hampden as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of our national game,” Clarke said.

“This next chapter of the oldest rivalry in football will be a special occasion for our players and fans, especially after the recent experience at Wembley during UEFA Euro 2020.

“We have an exciting UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign ahead of us next year, along with promotion to UEFA Nations League Group A, and I’m sure playing England at Hampden Park will be a welcome addition to our programme of fixtures.”

England boss Gareth Southgate is looking forward to making the trip to Hampden for the first time since a 2-2 draw in a World Cup qualifier in 2017.

Steve Clarke's Scotland will go up against England's Gareth Southgate at Hampden next year. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The match against Gordon Strachan’s side featured a pair of iconic Leigh Griffiths free-kicks – scored past current Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart – and an injury-time equaliser from Harry Kane.

“Any meeting with Scotland is always special,” Southgate remarked. “I imagine though that this occasion will be even more memorable as it celebrates such a landmark moment.

“Of course, ourselves and Scotland are the oldest of rivals and passions are sure to be high at Hampden, but this milestone is much bigger than our two nations as it’s also an opportunity to celebrate 150 years of international football.

“As we have been fortunate enough to experience across the last two major tournaments and hopefully again this winter, the international game has a unique power to bring people together and we should all feel honoured to have the opportunity to reflect on that.”

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie added: “We look forward to welcoming England to Hampden Park to celebrate one of sport’s oldest rivalries as we mark 150 years of Scottish football.

“Everyone who enjoys Scottish football today – in any capacity – owes a debt of gratitude to the pioneers of international football, in whose footsteps we are fortunate to follow.