Scotland are back in Nations League B as Greece show their danger

That they had been downed by a very special talent was no consolation. Scotland were supposed to have done the hard part in Piraeus. They were supposed to be home and hosed.

Tell that to Konstantinos Karetsas, the 17-year-old who glided across the Hampden turf and scored the first of surely many international goals to hand Greece overall lead in the tie shortly before half-time.

Tell that to Ivan Jovanovic, the wily coach who has a habit of crouching like a tiger – or maybe a snow leopard, given the colour of his lustrous hair - on the edge of his technical area. Well, his side certainly ambushed Scotland here, with the tie-sealing goal scored just 15 seconds into the second-half.

Scotland keeper Craig Gordon watches on helplessly as Konstantinos Karetsas scores Greece's second goal at Hampden. | SNS Group

Home fans were still filing back in after half-time to be told Scotland now needed to score twice simply to force extra time. It was one of the most extraordinary turnarounds this old stadium has ever seen inspired by among the finest young talents to have graced the turf.

Karetsas was aided and abetted by Giannis Konstantelias, the 22-year-old PAOK midfielder who sent Greece on their way to promotion to League A of the Nations League, where they replace Scotland, with the opener after 20 minutes.

There ought already to be a blue plaque at Hampden to mark where Diego Maradona scored his first international goal. Might another ‘I was there’ moment have occurred here when Karetsas curled into the corner first-time three minutes before half-time with his left foot past a goalkeeper 25 years older than him? It was an exceptional finish beyond a stranded Craig Gordon and will be remembered as having been the moment Karetsas properly introduced himself as a true star.

How Scotland must now rue the day he confirmed he was switching international eligibility from Belgium to Greece. That announcement just a month ago went unreported in Scotland but its significance now seems profound.

Credit to the Greeks, who executed their masterplan to precision. In truth, it must surely have gone better than they expected. Steve Clarke was forced to make a triple substitution just ten minutes into the second half in what was a desperate attempt to retrieve the situation. Rumbling disapproval met one of the changes as Billy Gilmour made way for Kieran Tierney. The remainder of the second half largely took place in an eerily quiet atmosphere save for bursts of song from the Greek supporters.

Talk about a celebratory night turning flat. Legends of the Scottish game were being honoured and Scotland managed to produce their worst home defeat since a 4-0 reversal against Belgium early in Clarke's reign six years ago.

What was Sir Alex Ferguson thinking? He had held up Denis Law’s No.10 shirt before kick-off as the former Manchester United striker was remembered in front of his family. It was the first Scotland game since Law passed away in January. Davie Cooper, meanwhile, was saluted with applause 20 minutes before kick-off on the 30th anniversary of the winger's tragically early death.

Relegation wasn’t meant to be how such a poignant night ended. Such was the ceremony beforehand, with fans in the north stand holding up a Lawman tifo, one did wonder whether there was a risk Hampden had been left emotionally drained before the start.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to the late Denis Law. | SNS Group

Such fears appeared to have been dispelled when Clarke’s side began with what looked like real purpose. However, it took just 20 minutes to see such effective work from Thursday's first leg wiped out. Perhaps the worst part of it as far as Clarke was concerned is that it seemed as if Scotland were, if not in complete control, exerting steady authority over the opposition. Think you can come here and steal our elite Nations League status from us?

Well, it was Scotland who were forced to think again having looked very much in the mood.

Ryan Christie was the sole change in place of Lewis Ferguson. Everything was seemingly going to plan. Scott McTominay, winning his 60th cap, looked every inch the Serie A pin-up. Physically imposing and with long(er) hair flapping, he kept popping up in good goal-scoring positions.

His first chance, after six minutes, was from perhaps a little too wide. A good move down the right saw Kenny McLean curl a pass into his path. McTominay’s shot was blocked by ‘keeper Kostas Tzolaki and Christos Zafeiris’s attempt to clear the danger landed only as far as Robertson, who sent his shot just wide.

A couple of minutes the Napoli player popped up on the other side and saw his shot from the edge of the box take a nick off a Greek defender before kissing the side-netting.

Nothing came from the corner but at this point – admittedly, these were still early stages – McTominay was running the Greeks ragged. Scotland, meanwhile, looked composed. All was well.

It took only a flash of red boots for the momentum to change the other way. Karetsas travelled with the ball at his feet down the right before laying off for overlapping right back Giorgos Vagiannidis, whose cutback found Konstantelias in glorious isolation. He sent a well-controlled side-footed finish past Gordon.

Game on. Except it wasn’t. With two goals either side of half-time, Greece had effectively sealed the tie, and promotion, within 45 and-a-bit minutes.

Young Hearts striker James Wilson came off the bench to make his Scotland debut. | SNS Group

The goal that put them in front on aggregate was the pick of the lot. Christie was taken out of the game by a precise pass down the left and by the time the ball got to the impressive Konstantelias, Robertson was already running to the wrong fire. The Greek No 18 quickly transferred possession to Karetsas, who curled immaculately past Gordon. He then raced off to celebrate with the Greek fans while kissing the badge on his jersey. It was a special moment. It might take Scottish fans some time to process and properly appreciate it – say a few decades?

Greece secured victory 15 seconds after the re-start. Whatever wisdom was imparted by Clarke at half-time proved redundant as soon as Christie’s loose pass in midfield was picked up by Konstantelias before Christos Tzolis dinked past Gordon.