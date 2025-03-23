Greek boss hails Scotland’s association and fans for warm welcome

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic thanked Scotland and their fans for their warm hospitality during their stay and said he was looking forward to returning for the World Cup qualifiers later this year after vanquishing the hosts 3-0 at Hampden.

The Greeks overturned a 1-0 deficit from the Nations League A relegation play-off first leg in Piraeus with an excellent performance in Glasgow to condemn Scotland to demotion into League B. Goals from Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Karetsas and Christos Tzolis gave Jovanovic’s team a deserved win and top-tier football to look forward to when the competition resumes after the World Cup in the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic praised the welcome from Scottish football. | Getty Images

Before that, Scotland and Greece will resume hostilities in the autumn when they both try to progress from Group C of the World Cup qualification pools alongside either Portugal or Denmark and Belarus. Greece are due back at Hampden on October 9 before the campaign ends in Piraeus on November 15.

Jovanovic was delighted with the upwardly mobile Greeks’ display and ended his long post-match press conference by addressing the Scottish football public.