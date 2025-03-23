Scotland will begin their next Nations League campaign in League B after suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat to Greece in the second leg of their relegation playoff at Hampden Park.

Their heaviest home defeat for almost five-and-a-half-years, Scotland’s took a 1-0 advantage from Piraeus going into the clash but found that lead wiped out early on when Giannis Konstantelias tucked home after 20 minutes.

The tie was then turned on its head completely minutes before the break via a sumptuous strike from teenager Konstantinos Karetsas, who curled beyond the outstretched arm of Craig Gordon, and when Christos Tzolis added a third seconds into the second-half, it was game set and match for Greece.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each player in the defeat to Greece at Hampden Park.

Craig Gordon - 5/10 Couldn't do much about the opening goal, which was a stunning finish - and it was the same story for the second and third. Now Scotland's fourth most capped player on 81 appearances.

Anthony Ralston - 5/10 A warrior on Thursday, the second-choice Celtic full-back looked jaded after playing his second 90 minutes in four days. Got done for the second goal, which Scotland struggled to come back from.

Grant Hanley - 4/10 Made a good block before half-time, but was ran ragged by the Greek forward line, who were clinical in the box and punished Scotland's errors. Bailed out by Souttar to stop a fourth.