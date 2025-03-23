Here's how we rated each Scotland player's performance out of 10 in the Nations League playoff clash with Greece. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Scotland player ratings vs Greece: Beating heart, booed sub, jaded warrior and the dimmed light

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 18:58 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 20:46 BST

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the Scotland players out of 10 in the Nations League playoff defeat by Greece at Hampden Park.

Scotland will begin their next Nations League campaign in League B after suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat to Greece in the second leg of their relegation playoff at Hampden Park.

Their heaviest home defeat for almost five-and-a-half-years, Scotland’s took a 1-0 advantage from Piraeus going into the clash but found that lead wiped out early on when Giannis Konstantelias tucked home after 20 minutes.

The tie was then turned on its head completely minutes before the break via a sumptuous strike from teenager Konstantinos Karetsas, who curled beyond the outstretched arm of Craig Gordon, and when Christos Tzolis added a third seconds into the second-half, it was game set and match for Greece.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each player in the defeat to Greece at Hampden Park.

Couldn't do much about the opening goal, which was a stunning finish - and it was the same story for the second and third. Now Scotland's fourth most capped player on 81 appearances.

1. Craig Gordon - 5/10

Couldn't do much about the opening goal, which was a stunning finish - and it was the same story for the second and third. Now Scotland's fourth most capped player on 81 appearances.

A warrior on Thursday, the second-choice Celtic full-back looked jaded after playing his second 90 minutes in four days. Got done for the second goal, which Scotland struggled to come back from.

2. Anthony Ralston - 5/10

A warrior on Thursday, the second-choice Celtic full-back looked jaded after playing his second 90 minutes in four days. Got done for the second goal, which Scotland struggled to come back from.

Made a good block before half-time, but was ran ragged by the Greek forward line, who were clinical in the box and punished Scotland's errors. Bailed out by Souttar to stop a fourth.

3. Grant Hanley - 4/10

Made a good block before half-time, but was ran ragged by the Greek forward line, who were clinical in the box and punished Scotland's errors. Bailed out by Souttar to stop a fourth.

Best of the back four for Scotland, but it was not a high bar by any stretch of the imagination. Made an excellent block on the line to step a fourth as Greece piled forward.

4. John Souttar - 6/10

Best of the back four for Scotland, but it was not a high bar by any stretch of the imagination. Made an excellent block on the line to step a fourth as Greece piled forward.

