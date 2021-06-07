The popularity of vintage football shirts has boomed over the past couple of years, with historical designs and kits of yesteryear more popular than ever.

So, with Scotland men heading to their first major tournament for more than 20 years, fans of the national team will be wanting to look the part as they celebrate what they hope will be a memorable summer.

With so many stunning designs, picking your favourite Scotland retro football kit for this summer could be a tough, so take a look at these 10 classic jerseys from the past that are available to buy now.

1. Plain, yet classy. This late 80s/early 90s retro jersey is available to buy as a reproduction on the JD Sports website for £35. If you're searching for an original, however, you can grab one via classicfootballshirts.co.uk at a cool £149.99. Photo: SNS Group Buy photo

2. Away kit 1991 You can purchase this questionable, yet classic, jersey complete with 11. McAllister on the reverse of the jersey via classicfootballshirts.co.uk for a sale price of £149.99. There are several availables via eBay currently too, with prices varied. Photo: SNS Group Buy photo

3. World Cup 78 Worn by the 1978 Scottish World Cup squad, this stunning Umbro kit was voted Scotland's best ever in 2018 via the @ScotlandNT Twitter account. Score Draw has a reproduction available at a bargain £35, though an original version is available, you'll need to hand over £299.99 to classicfootballshirts.co.uk. Photo: SNS Group Buy photo

4. Late 80s yellow stripes. One of Scotland's more classic away jersey has had the Score Draw treatment, with a reproduction available for £35 on JD Sports website. Want an original? Classicfootballshirts.co.uk have a few on offer, with prices between £174.99 and £199.99. Photo: SNS Group Buy photo