Scots lifestyle brand Abandon Ship launches retro-inspired Scotland football kits for Euro 2020

Abandon Ship owner Rich Davies models the away kit

Dundee-based lifestyle brand Abandon Ship Apparel has unveiled a limited edition home and away kit in time for the matches against the Czech Republic, England, and Croatia this summer.

The navy home jersey bears a resemblance to the 1986 World Cup strip while the away kit is based on the iconic yellow, pink, and blue leisure shirt from the early 1990s.

The shirts are available from Abandon Ship’s website, with an option to buy matching shorts for those looking for something to wear for five-a-sides.

Detail from the home kit

Abandon Ship owner Rich Davies said: “We’re just really keen to show our support for Scotland ahead of the Euros, given it’s been so long since we reached a major tournament.

"When I was around 11 or 12 I liked football like most kids, but I wasn’t very good at it and I got distracted during matches.

"What I really liked about football was the kits. I would spend hours drawing different shirts with matching shorts and socks, for all different teams and countries.

"I didn’t really realise at the time that liking the fashion isn’t really the same as liking the game, so when we decided to create some replica kits at Abandon Ship this year I wanted to give ‘preteen me’ a chance, so I created a design that stuck with me for almost 25 years along with some modern additions.

“It feels a bit like a full-circle moment and a reminder of the weird way your life can turn out.”

A complete range of items will be released along with the kits including flags and beer glasses to help fans make the most of the Euros – whether watching at home, or in the pub.

Abandon Ship began life in 2011 as an independent clothing firm but has since expanded to include bars and restaurants.

Davies is also on the verge of opening the brand's second bar on Glasgow’s Mitchell Street following the success of the original Abandon Ship Bar in Dundee.

