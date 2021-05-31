The national team face trips to Northern Ireland and Wales on June 10 and 15 respectively as a warm up for the beginning of their World Cup 2023 qualifying campaign, and McClaren has taken the opportunity to blood a host of previously uncapped stars for the friendly ties.
After winning Gers’ player of the year award last month, California-born defender Brianna Westrup is rewarded for her outstanding debut season in Glasgow, with the defender qualifying for Scotland selection via her Dundee-born parent.
There’s also a first call up for Hibs player of the season Leah Eddie. The 20-year-old centre back has been part of both Scotland’s under-17 and 19 squad previously and has been a vital part of Dean Gibson’s Hibernian squad.
Goalkeeper Eartha Cumings, who plays for Charlton Athletic in the England Women’s Championship, also completes her progression from the under-19 squad as one of three goalkeepers in the squad. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been a key players for the Addicks this term, as they finished eight in the second tier of English football.
Meanwhile a call-up for AC Milan player Christy Grimshaw marks a remarkable rise for the Kirkcaldy-born midfielder who, just seven years ago, was working as a waitress at a hotel in Stonehaven.
Full 24-player Scotland Women’s squad: Jenna Fife, Lee Alexander, Eartha Cummings, Nicola Docherty, Sophie Howard, Rachel Corsie, Lead Eddie, Rachel McLauchlan, Kirsty Smith, Brianna Westrup, Chloe Arthur, Lucy Graham, Kim Little, Christie Murray, Lisa Robertson, Caroline Weir, Lizzie Arnot, Fiona Brown, Lana Clelland, Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie, Christy Grimshaw, Kirsty Hanson.