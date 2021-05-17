GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 21: Brianna Westrup in action for Rangers during a SWPL match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park, on April 21, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Californian defender has been a virtual ever present this season, helping the club mount a serious title challenge with a series of excellent displays at the back alongside the likes Scottish youth international Carly Girasoli and Jamaican star Chantelle Swaby.

The award ceremony, which can be viewed free of charge for season ticket holders via RangersTV, also saw the likes of James Tavernier, Nathan Patterson and Allan McGregor honoured.

Westrup has often captained the side this season alongside Gers stalwart Clare Gemmell, and was brought in on trial at Auchenhowie last October before penning a ‘short term deal’ and has proved to be an excellent signing.

Head coach Malky Thomson will surely be looking to tie down the former Newcastle United star to a longer term stay after securing the futures of Brogan Hay, Chelsea Cornet and Megan Bell.

The Blue Belles currently lie second in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, just four points behind 13-time champions Glasgow City, and one point ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic, who they face at the Rangers Training Centre next weekend.

With only the top two positions offering Scottish clubs a shot at next season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Old Firm clash could be key to determining which Glasgow outfit will likely join Scott Booth’s City in the competition next year.

Their next game comes on Wednesday evening (May 19) away at Hibs.