Scotland Women confirm friendlies for June

Scotland Women will face Northern Ireland and Wales next month in preparation for their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification campaign.
Currently without a permanent head coach since the departure of Shelley Kerr in December last year, Scotland will face Kenny Shiels’ Northern Ireland side in Belfast on June 10 (7pm), before heading to Llanelli to take on Wales on June 15 (kick off tbc).
The games will mark a return action for the first time since February, where a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in February confirmed their failure to qualify for next year’s European Championships.
The Scottish FA have confirmed Stuart McLaren will be interim boss for both games. McLaren took charge of the side earlier in the year, overseeing a massive 10-0 win over Cyprus, before leading the team in the aforementioned defeat to Portugal in Larnaca.