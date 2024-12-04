Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa is under serious pressure after failing to qualify for Euro 2025.

Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa insists there is “no reason” he should leave his role as national team boss despite a failure to qualify for a second successive tournament.

The Spanish head coach is facing increasing calls for his departure after his side fell to a dismal 2-0 defeat against Finland in the second leg of their Euro 2025 play-off qualifier on Tuesday, as two first-half goals from Natalia Kuikka and Nea Lehtola meant Scotland limped to defeat.

Martinez Losa remained defiant following the play-off loss though, insisting he wants to stay, before bizarrely claiming that the Finnish weather was a key reason for the defeat in Helsinki.

“You have to be in situation to play,” the 48-year-old boss told BBC Scotland. “I think I have been on this pitch, the pitch was frozen when we arrived. The ball travelled very quickly. I don’t know how you can teach the players to play on a frozen pitch more than playing. I think, obviously, as we all understand, when you arrive in the first five minutes that the ball is going to travel, and maybe one adjustment is happening.

“It happens for both teams, on many occasions, but the difference for us is that they are used to playing in this condition. Especially in the first minutes, their movements were more accurate and that caused a couple of adjustments. From this adjustment, especially the first goal, when the centre-back shoots from 30-yards and scores a great goal. You can always do more, but it’s a game of football that also brings these things.”

With Scotland’s major tournament exile now extending at least another two years, there have been calls for the Spanish to be replaced at the national team head coach, but Martinez Losa insists he will honour his contract - if given the opportunity to do so.

“I think that today, what I can control, is my commitment, my contract and my commitment to the players,” he said. “Apart from that, opinions and all the decisions, I don’t control them. I prefer to stay. By being right with myself and what work has been done and apart from that, what the future brings is not in my control.