Scotland endured a tough start to their Nations League campaign last month, when late goals from Poland and Portugal saw them fall to frustrating defeats.

There’s a chance to respond this month though, as Steve Clarke and his squad jet off to Zagreb for a clash with Croatia on Saturday, before returning to Hampden Park on Tuesday for an exciting home clash with Portugal.

Without a competitive win in over a year, the Tartan Army are desperate to see Scotland return to the form that saw them topple European champions Spain not too long ago, but will need to keep footballing legends such as Luke Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo quiet if they are to due so.

But which other players will Scotland need to nullify in the coming days? And which of their own players could deal a hammer blows to the two European giants and ignite Scotland’s Nations League campaign?

Ahead of the next set of Group A1 fixtures, we look at which 10 players have ranked highest in the group - according to popular statistic’s website FotMob.

Nicola Zalewski - Poland Scorer of Poland's late winning penalty in the 3-2 win against Scotland last month, the AS Roma star is rated as the best performing player in Nations League Group A1 with an average rating of 8.54.

Bruno Fernandes - Portugal The Manchester United captain has been in good form for his country, scoring a 8.41 average rating in the Nations League so far. He has a 89% passing accuracy rate, 100% tackle win rate and has one goal and one assist to boot.

Robert Lewandowski - Poland No surprises here, with the Polish captain still one of the best players in the world. Has a goal and assist already in the Nations League, alongside an average rating of 8.35.