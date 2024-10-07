Devlin’s delight as he finally lands Scotland squad call-up

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Devlin is having quite the season so far.

At Aberdeen, the right-back has won every match as the Dons sit joint-top of the league. And his exploits with the Pittodrie club have resulted in a maiden call-up to the Scotland squad for this month’s Nations League ties against Croatia and Portugal.

At 30-years-old, Devlin could have been forgiven for parking his international aspirations. A career that started at Dumbarton and has taken in Motherwell, Stenhousemuir, Ayr, Walsall and Livingston has ignited in the north east. Devlin is one of Aberdeen’s best players right now. With Scotland facing an injury crisis in his position with Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Ross McCrorie all out, his call-up is more than justified.

Nicky Devlin has been excellent for Aberdeen this season. | SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I found out from members of the staff at the club before the squad was announced,” Devlin revealed. “A few of them told me it was a chance it could happen because they asked for my medical details before that to check everything was up to date. It was a bit of a surreal moment.

“For me, I just concentrate on myself and the team. I know if I am not playing well for the team and Aberdeen aren’t doing well then you are not going to be there. The first focus was can we start winning games again at the start of the season.

“We kept winning and winning and you obviously put yourself in the window where the manager can notice you. If I had said come September or October I want to be in the Scotland squad then I would be lying. When you start the season as well as we have, it becomes a possibility. I have managed to get in this time.”

Devlin is a Scotland fan and was out in Germany during the summer to support the team with son Josh. “It was a really good experience to be out there,” he said. “It was Josh and I to begin with and then we met a few people over there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin also played at Motherwell in a career that has taken him north and south of the border. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“It was the game against Switzerland when Scotland scored and to celebrate with him was a special moment for me. He comes to the games when I’m playing and I don’t get to celebrate with him. When I was over there it was phenomenal. It is a bit surreal that I might now be involved. “It is something I will tackle head on and embrace it.”

A rugged defender, Devlin is not scared of a challenge - although he will also have to tackle a potential passport issue. “It runs out in April,” he laughed. “I need to get a new one sorted and I had a panic last week because I knew it was expiring and you need to have at least three months on your passport. I will need to get on that just in case.”