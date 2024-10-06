Former Partick defender feels ready for international chance

The days of Liam Lindsay being overlooked by Scotland are finally over.

Seven years after he was first tipped for international honours, the Glasgow-born defender has been named in Steve Clarke's squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal.

His selection, which many consider to be long overdue, has come on the back of impressive displays for Preston North End in the English Championship - a division where he ranks among the top performing centre-backs for data on blocks made, aerial duels and interceptions.

It is a case of perseverance finally paying off for the 28-year-old with injuries to fellow left-sided defenders Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney opening the door for the maiden call-up he always hoped would come.

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay has earned a maiden call-up to the Scotland squad. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I think over the last few years I’ve always been mentioned, be it the media or whatever," Lindsay said in his first interview since being named in the squad. “No, it’s not that I’ve ever lost faith or anything like that, I just had to keep continuing what I was doing for my club. I’ve been playing consistently and been playing well for the last two years. I was just trying to get my best chance to get in the squad and thankfully it’s came.”

It was back in 2016-17 when Lindsay first forged his reputation at Partick Thistle, with a standout breakthrough season helping the unfancied Jags to a top six finish in the Scottish Premiership. It led to the then 21-year-old being named in the Premiership Team of the Year as the only player outside of Aberdeen and Celtic to make the cut. Lindsay still counts Alan Archibald, his then manager at Firhill, as one of the biggest influences on his career.

Eyebrows were raised when he was shunned by the Scotland Under-21s at the time - he never represented his country at any age level - but there were plenty admirers in England with a £350,000 move to Barnsley following in the summer of 2017.

His form over two seasons at Oakwell, where the team suffered relegation to League One before bouncing straight back into the Championship via the promotion play-offs, earned him a £2million move to Stoke City. His time with the Potters under Michael O'Neill proved more difficult with first-team opportunities limited, however, a move to Preston in 2021 reignited his career with Lindsay now thriving once again as the linchpin at the heart of the Lilywhites defence.

He believes the Scotland call-up has come at a time when he is playing the best football of his career.

Liam Lindsay in action for Patrick Thistle during the 2016-17 season. | SNS Group

“Yeah, I think so," he said. "I moved down here when I was, I think, 20, 21. I had a good few seasons for Barnsley. We got relegated, mind you, but we went straight back up and then I moved to Stoke, which was a bit of a sticky time in my career. I wasn’t playing as much and then I moved to Preston. I didn’t get going straight away, but after a year I started playing consistently. The last few years I feel I’ve got a lot of trust from the manager, the players.

“I feel like I’m at my prime now. I’ve been playing the best football of my career. Especially being a centre-back, I think you hit your prime a little bit later. I think I’ve got a lot of experience now. Obviously not internationally, but I’ve got a lot of experience domestically and I’ll be trying to lean on that."

Lindsay comes from a footballing family. His father, James, was once on the books at Celtic - "so he says," Lindsay quips. "He’s a bit quiet about it, but I think he was a half-decent goalie." His uncle is also Ricky Gillies, the former St Mirren playmaker, which led to Lindsay spending much of his childhood watching the Buddies. "He did make me want to be a footballer,” he said.

He even played in the same school team as current Scotland captain Andy Robertson, who was the year above him at St Ninian's High School in Giffnock. Lindsay recalled: "Andy’s a year older than me, so we didn’t really cross paths until maybe fifth, sixth year. We were in the same senior team. I think he actually played number 10. I think it was either number 10 or striker for the school team. I didn’t play defence back then with him, but he’s obviously kicked on a little touch, hasn’t he?"

Lindsay can count goalkeeper Angus Gunn among his former teammates with the pair having played together at Stoke, while Jack Hendry, who is currently injured, is a former centre-back partner from their younger days at Partick, if only for a brief time.

But it will be a case of meeting new teammates and working under a new manager when Lindsay joins up with the Scotland squad for the first time on Monday.

Barnsley's Liam Lindsay challenges Tottenham star Son Heung-Min during an English League Cup third round match at Wembley in September 2017. (Photo - LEE MILLS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

"I think Steve Clarke’s done an amazing job with the national team," he said. “He obviously sets them up really well. So, of course, I’ll be looking to learn off everyone. I think he’s a really good defensive kind of manager. I’m always looking to learn, and if I pick up one or two things, then I’ll be delighted.”

Asked to describe what the Tartan Army can expect from him, Lindsay replies: “I like to compete, win my headers, my duels. I like to think I’m quite calm on the ball. Yeah, just calm, confident and game for it, really.”

That confidence extends to Lindsay setting an ambition to play in the English Premier League one day. “Yes, 100-per-cent,” he added. “I just want to play as high as I can. I’m not putting any limitations on it or anything. Twenty eight might seem old. But look at Ronaldo, he’s still playing at 40 or 39. No limitations. I want to play as high as I can. I always strive to be the best I can be.”

