Conte’s men move clear at top of the table

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napoli built upon last weekend’s statement Serie A victory over Internazionale with a ground-out 1-0 win at Lecce - although Scotland star Scott McTominay was relegated to the bench.

McTominay and Manchester United loanee Rasmus Hojlund, making his return from a thigh injury, were summoned on the 61st minute with the defending Italian champions deadlocked with Lecce at Stadio Via del Mare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six minutes earlier, Napoli were indebted to their goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after he saved a penalty from on-loan AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda, with the 17-year-old failing to capitalise on a gilt-edged chance for the hosts.

Napoli celebrate Frank Anguissa's goal at Lecce. | Getty Images

It proved costly, as on 69 minutes Frank Anguissa opened the scoring and Antonio Conte’s men held on for a precious three points against a Lecce side containing ex-Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

McTominay was moved to the bench after he scored in Saturday night’s 3-1 win over Internazionale, who were their closest rivals in the race for the Scudetto last season. Gli Azzurri were also without playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, who has a hamstring issue, but another Scotland internationalist in former Rangers kid Billy Gilmour played the full 90 minutes and impressed at the base of midfield.

Napoli will also be buoyed by the return of Hojlund. The Danish striker had been in excellent form, scoring four goals in three games prior to picking up a thigh strain on international duty. His return should boost the team ahead of Saturday’s next match at home to Como.