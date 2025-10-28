Interim boss admits to sadness over breakdown in relationship

Caretaker Celtic manager Martin O’Neill expressed sadness that former boss Brendan Rodgers’ relationship with the club’s supremo Dermot Desmond had reached “a tough old stage” - but insisted that the 52-year-old’s legacy should not be tarnished.

Rodgers resigned from his position as Celtic manager in sensational fashion on Monday night and was immediately replaced by O’Neill and Shaun Maloney in an interim coaching team. That news was followed by a withering statement from major shareholder Desmond in which he accused Rodgers of being “misleading, divisive and self-serving”.

Desmond brought O’Neill to Celtic 25 years ago as manager, where he won seven trophies and took the club to the UEFA Cup final in 2003 before standing down in 2005. The Irish business tycoon put the call in for O’Neill, now 73, on Monday afternoon to hold the fort while he and other Parkhead powerbrokers unearth Rodgers’ successor.

O’Neill said the breakdown in Desmond and Rodgers’ relationship did not dissuade him from answering the SOS and paid tribute to his predecessor’s “terrific” success across two spells in which he won 11 trophies.

“Naturally I’m quite sad to hear that Dermot’s relationship with Brendan has reached a tough old stage, because Brendan coming back second time and winning the fans over, it was really good.

“I obviously wasn't expecting it. I don't know what has been going on because despite the fact Dermot brought me here 25 years ago since I left I have not had that many conversations with him. It is quite sad to see and I don't know what has taken place.

‘He was really, really great’

“In both spells I think he did fantastically well. He was really, really great. In his first spell he was magnificent and in his second spell, coming back, he had to win the crowd over again and I think he did that. It was terrific.

“I witnessed the game in Munich in February which, for me, was Celtic as their very best in European football against Bayern. Absolutely he’ll be remembered as a brilliant Celtic manager.”

Asked if the fall-out from Rodgers’ legacy will tarnish his legacy, O’Neill continued: “I don’t think it will. Why should it? You’re judged by results on the pitch and while at this minute it’s a bit of a struggle for Celtic, the overall picture is one of real positivity. So I don’t think that will be remarked upon."

O’Neill admitted that he has not yet held a conversation with Rodgers. “No, I haven't spoken to Brendan,” he said. “I'm sure I will do, absolutely will do. I'll give him a call. I genuinely haven't had the chance to breathe at this minute.”

O’Neill and Maloney, a former player under the Northern Irishman who came in this summer as player pathways manager, will make their Celtic bow on Wednesday night when Falkirk visit Parkhead on Wednesday. The defending Premiership chances are eight points behind league leaders Hearts and O'Neill admitted the club is not in a good place.