Scotland 'proud' but Netherlands come back to force despair at Hampden

Dutch roar back to take spoils in Nations League clash

Scotland let slip a half-time lead as they lost 2-1 to Netherlands at Hampden Park for back-to-back opening Nations League defeats

Celtic defender Emma Lawton’s first goal for Scotland put her side ahead at the interval, but Netherlands hit back with second-half efforts from Lineth Beerensteyn and Chasity Grant.

Interim Scotland head coach Michael McArdle made five changes following Friday’s opening 1-0 defeat in Austria and his side soaked up plenty of early pressure.

Scotland's Kirsty Hanson has a shot saved during a UEFA Womens Nations League A Group 1 match against Netherlands. | SNS Group

Netherlands, who drew their opening match 2-2 in Germany, were denied an early lead when Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson brilliantly kept out Manchester City striker Vivianne Miedema’s header.

Scotland had struggled to create clear-cut chances before they took the lead from a set-piece nine minutes before the break.

Rachel McLauchlan’s shot following a corner fell to Eilidh Adams and after she played it into Lawton’s feet, the right-back lashed a right-footed finish into the top corner.

A solid defensive display saw Scotland retain their lead at the interval, but they continued to come under concerted pressure in the second period.

Miedema fired wide with the goal in her sights, but the visitors equalised through the pacey Beerensteyn’s powerful run and emphatic 54th-minute finish.

Netherlands were rewarded for their pressure in the 64th minute when Miedema’s pin-point cut-back from the left edge of the six-yard box was converted by Grant.

Beerensteyn fired a shot against a post after another solo run, while Scotland were unable to carve out further chances as the visitors comfortably held on for the points.

Scotland interim head coach Michael McArdle and Caroline Weir at full time. | SNS Group

Scotland interim head coach Michael McArdle said: "I'm proud, first and foremost. I'm not happy not winning the game. We set up with a game plan to control the game without the ball. The game plan worked well in certain aspects, but maybe in the final third we need to improve in those areas."