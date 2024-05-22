As Euro 2024 approaches, minds are being cast back to famous European Championship tournaments from years gone by - including the dramatic 2021 final that saw Italy emerge victorious over England on penalties at Wembley.

We all remember our first European Championship final, don’t we?

Oliver Bierhoff’s golden goal that crowed Germany the champions at Euro 1996, Greece’s shock tournament win in 2004 or perhaps an injured Cristiano Ronaldo’s tears as he watched his Portugal side make history against France in 2016. As one of the world’s premiere footballing tournaments, the Euros rarely disappoint.

In total, there have been 11 nations that have lifted the trophy, but who has won it the most? Here is the full list of each nation to win the European Championship, when they won it and their last Euros victory.

1 . Spain -3 (1964, 2008, 2012) No one has won more European Championships than Spain. They are also the only side in history to win the tournament back to back.

2 . Italy - 2 (1968, 2021) Current holders Italy are one of three sides to have won the trophy twice. They first tasted victory in 1968, winning the tournament on home soil before beating England on penalties to lift the trophy in 2021 at Wembley.

3 . France - 2 (1984, 2000) The all conquering France side won both the World Cup and the Euros back to back in 1998 and 2000. They had previously won the tournament in their own back yard in 1984.