Euro 2024: Here is everything you need to know about this summer’s tournament - including the date of every Scotland fixture.

With Euro 2024 now just weeks away, anticipation for the tournament is at fever pitch - especially in Scotland.

An outstanding qualifying campaign saw Scotland comfortably take second spot in their qualifying group and secure a safe passage to this summer’s tournament and fans have been ticking off the days until it is time to board the plane ever since.

Hoping to make the knockout stages of a tournament for the first time in Scotland’s history, thousands of kilt-clad fans are expected to travel to the tournament with tickets completely sold out for all three of the team’s group games.

The 17th edition of the European Championship, it is the fourth time Scotland have taken part. That said, they will be hoping for an improvement on their record of played nine, won two, drawn two and lost five.

So whether you are heading to the tournament next month or simply watching from home, this is everything you need to know about Euro 2024:

Euro 2024 hosts, who is host of Euro 2024

The 17th UEFA European Championships will be hosted by three-time winners Germany and will take place across 10 different stadiums.

The first major tournament held in Germany since the 2006 World Cup, the games will be played in the following locations: Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.

Euro 2024 teams, Euro 2024 groups

There are just two home nations that have qualified for the summer tournament - Scotland and England. In total there are 28 teams competing at the Euros across six groups of four.

Here are the groups for the tournament:

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

When does Euro 2024 start, when are the Euros 2024, when is the Euro 2024 final

The tournament will begin on Friday 14 June 2024 in Munich with tournament hosts Germany facing Scotland. The game will kick off at 8pm BST and takes place at the Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich. The group stages will last until Wednesday 26 June 2024.

The tournament lasts for exactly one month with the final set to take place on Sunday 14 July 2024 at the Olympiastadion in the German capital of Berlin.

When are Scotland playing, Euro 2024 Scotland fixtures

For the first time since the World Cup in France back in 1998, it will be Scotland that will kick off the tournament on June 14. Here are the dates, times and locations of Scotland’s group fixtures.

Scotland’s route to the knockouts

With the squad aiming to be the first side in history to qualify for the latter stages of a major tournament, we look at the potential route Scotland can take to the last 16.

If Scotland win Group A: Should Clarke’s side top the group, they will face the runner-up of Group C in the round of 16. Which could see a mouth-watering last 16 clash with England take place.

If Scotland finish second in Group A: As runners up in the group, they will face the runner-up of Group B in the round of 16. Known as the group of death, Scotland could face any of Spain, Croatia, Italy or Albania. Should they navigate the last 16, this route would likely result in a quarter-final meeting with England.