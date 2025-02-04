'It will be longer': Scotland handed major injury scare after boss reveals Ben Doak blow

Scotland international Ben Doak was a surprise omission in Middlesbrough’s 3-2 defeat to Sunderland last night.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has been dealt a major injury concern ahead of next month’s Nations League playoff game with Greece after it was revealed Ben Doak could be out for ‘a number of weeks.’

The 19-year-old was a shock absentee when Middlesbrough’s line up against Sunderland was announced on Monday night, with the on loan Liverpool man not even included in the matchday squad for the huge EFL Championship promotion clash, with January signing Morgan Whittaker taking his place in the 3-2 defeat.

Doak had been linked with moves to both Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace earlier in the window, with the duo reportedly placing bids of around £16million for the player, but with the player valued at £30million by Liverpool, he had been expected to remain at the Riverside Stadium until the end of the season.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick offered a worrying update on Ben Doak following the 3-2 defeat to Sunderland. | Getty Images

His omission sparked concerns amongst the Teesside faithful that he may be set for a late deadline day departure, though head coach Michael Carrick confirmed that wasn’t the case before kick-off. “It’s nothing to do with the transfer window,” said Carrick. “He’s picked up a knock in midweek, which is obviously frustrating. He’s played a lot of football as well and he’s had an extensive period of time.”

Goals from Delano Burgzog and ex-Scotland under-21 international Hayden Hackey couldn’t stop Middlesbrough from slumping to a home defeat, as goals from Dan Neil, Wilson Isidor and a late Ryan Giles own goal handed Sunderland all three points in an enthralling contest. There was more bad news for Boro - and Scotland fans - after the game too, with Carrick offering a more concerning update at full-time, confirming to Sky Sports that Doak’s injury will not be a short term one.