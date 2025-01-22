Ben Doak contract clause revealed following £30m-rated Scotland starlet's January transfer links

Scotland wonderkid’s immediate future has been resolved.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland international Ben Doak will not be moving clubs this month after Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick revealed a clause in contract will see him stay at the Riverside Stadium until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old wonderkid has been a revelation for the EFL Championship club after joining on loan from Liverpool in August, but was subject of big money bids from both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town at the beginning of the window, with two £16million bids reported to have been rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would believed the Anfield club would only consider recalling the ex-Celtic academy player if they received an offer in the region of £30million, with head coach Arne Slot happy with the Scottish starlet’s progress on Teesside, and he seems to to remain with promotion chasers Middlesbrough after head coach Carrick revealed the deadline had passed for the player to be recalled from his loan spell.

Ben Doak has attracted major interest in the transfer window,

“The deadline has passed for Ben,” said Carrick “I said all along I was calm [about Doak being recalled]. Obviously we’re really happy he’s here, but genuinely, it hasn’t been a big thing for us.”

The Boro boss was delighted to see Doak hit the headlines once again last night when he scored a stunning left-footed goal to seal a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion. The strike, which has been described as ‘Salah-esque’, was his ninth goal contribution in 20 games for Middlesbrough, and ex-Manchester United favourite Carrick admitted the ‘unique’ player has developed into a key player for his side this season.

“He showed again tonight how dangerous he is and then scored a terrific goal. It’s something he can do a little bit more, come inside onto his left foot, because it’s something he’s good at as well. I’m delighted with it. He’s got that weapon and unique threat. The way he plays the game, everyone has their own strengths, but the way Ben plays the game, he’s always in the game and always a threat. We’re obviously happy he’ll be staying here. He’s a big role and he’ll continue to do that for the time that he’s here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad