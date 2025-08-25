Play-off defeat on Scottish minds ahead of 2026 campaign

Steve Clarke has stressed that the determination to “make amends” for a comprehensive World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine three years ago will form much of the motivation to secure a place at next summer’s finals in North America.

The 3-1 loss at Hampden in fixture put back three months due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia still stings. It cost Clarke’s side the chance to play Wales in a one-off play-off final in Cardiff for a place at Qatar.

On the eve of another campaign, Clarke has named a 25-man squad to face Denmark and Belarus. The next 12 weeks could see Scotland claim an automatic spot at next summer’s final if they finish top of a four-team group where Greece are the other awkward contestants.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is determined to qualify for next year's World Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Clarke has all but confirmed that this will be his last campaign in charge of Scotland, something which also drives his desire to become the first Scotland manager since Craig Brown to qualify for a men’s World Cup. Scotland rarely had a better chance than in June 2022, when an undercooked if emotionally charged Ukraine side came to Scotland and outplayed the hosts before succumbing against Wales a few days later.

“That's the one we feel we missed an opportunity for sure,” said Clarke. “Just the whole circumstances around the fact that the play-off game was delayed to June. We were probably missing one or two players that we would have had in the March that we didn't have in the June.

“The whole thing around the start of the war at that time between Russia and Ukraine. Maybe that got into our psyche, I don't know, but certainly on the night at Hampden, they played better than they'd ever played and we played as poorly as we'd played in the previous year and that resulted in us not going to the World Cup. We've got a lot of boys there who really want to make amends and hopefully we can do that."

‘He won’t play two 90 minutes’

Aaron Hickey is one of those that played that night. He is doubly determined to reach the finals next summer having been sidelined for last summer’s Euro 2024 tournament. He has only just returned to the Brentford squad having missed almost two years of football due to a serious hamstring injury.

He is line to make his first Scotland appearance since a 2-0 defeat to Spain in Seville in October 2023. Clarke admitted that playing the duration of both qualifiers next month so early in his comeback might be beyond the 23-year-old. The manager had a long chat with the player last week.

“Nothing seems to faze him,” he said. “You think two years out, or almost two years out, at that stage of your career can be a very difficult thing. Aaron didn’t seem fazed at all. He was really looking forward to being in the squad.

“Probably with the two games back-to-back it's going to be difficult for him to play two 90 minutes, for sure,” Clarke added. “But if we can get him on the pitch at some stage and he can show the qualities that he's shown, I think we'll be really delighted with him.”

