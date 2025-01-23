Scotland eye new 20y/o goalkeeper as Angus Gunn's long-term Norwich future addressed

In-form Brady emerges as potential option for Clarke

American goalkeeper Chris Brady has emerged as a potential option for the Scotland national team, according to reports in the United States.

Brady, a 20-year-old 6ft 3in stopper who is currently playing for Chicago Fire in the MLS, is contracted to the Michigan club until December 2026, but is reportedly keen to open negotiations for an improved deal after becoming their No 1 last season.

His situation is being monitored by clubs in the United Kingdom, especially as he qualifies to play for Scotland. Brady has represented the US at under-23 level but American-based media claim that Scotland head coach Steve Clarke and the Scottish Football Association are aware of his eligibility and have made contact with the Illinois-born player.

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady qualifies to play for Scotland. | Getty Images

Scotland’s current first-choice goalkeeper is Hearts’ Craig Gordon, who turned 42 last month and is entering the final six months of his contract at Tynecastle. He won the gloves back from Angus Gunn, who picked up an injury in the autumn that allowed Gordon to play the majority of Scotland’s Nations League campaign.

Gunn is also out of contract at his English Championship side Norwich City in the summer. The 28-year-old switched allegiance from England to Scotland two years ago and was Scotland’s keeper at last summer’s European Championship. Despite the uncertainty over his future, Norwich are expected to open contract talks imminently.

Asked if discussions would be had after the January transfer window, Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup said: "I think it's fair to say. I think that he's a good goalkeeper and we always want a good goalkeeper.

"It's also fair to recognise that he is out of contract this summer and there's probably interest from other clubs than just us. We have to find the best situation. We want to sit down with him and his agents. I know Ben [Knapper, sporting director] is doing that now.

Angus Gunn's Norwich contract expires at the end of the season. | Getty Images

"It's not always just to say 'Okay, here is a new contract. Sign it and let's get out there and train'. Sometimes, there are bigger decisions, and there is more thinking about it. That's how it is and how it is for all the players in the building. As always, I'm more than happy to announce if there's any news as soon as we have."