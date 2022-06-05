How to watch Scotland v Armenia? UEFA Nations League TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Instead it is UEFA Nations League duty against Armenia – the first time the teams have ever met – which is in store of Steve Clarke’s team.

The competition, which has largely taken the place of friendlies in the international calendar, is an important one for Scotland – it is how they qualified for Euro 2020 and qualification for the next European Championships is a possibility from this tranche of Nations League fixtures.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are still available, but here’s how to tune in as it all kicks off.

Match details

Who: Scotland v Armenia

What: UEFA Nations League

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Scotland Manager Steve Clarke. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

When: Wednesday, June 8, 7.45pm

Is Scotland’s Nations League match on TV?

The Tartan Army can watch the match on Premier Sports 1 (Sky 451 / Virgin 551).

The subscription channel is available on annual or monthly deals, as well as an online only option where the game can also be streamed via the Premier Player.

Scotland fans during a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi Final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park, on June 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

BBC Sportsound will cover the game on radio and Sportscene will have highlights on BBC One at 10.40pm an via the iPlayer.

What about the new streaming service?

Premier Sports have the broadcast rights to Scotland’s Nations league matches until 2024 – which is when the new deal with Nordic streaming company Viaplay kicks in.

What is the UEFA Nations League again?

The competition involves 55 countries and will run alongside qualifying for the European Championship in 2024. The idea for a Nations League was first mooted in 2011, before being adopted in March 2014. The main aim of the Nations League tournament is to give teams more competitive matches.

Nations League rankings will decide the make-up of the draw pots for the European Qualifiers while providing teams with another entry route into the European Championships.

Teams will have more competitive matches against teams of a similar ranking to them – aiming to result in more competitive, and hopefully entertaining, encounters.

Team news

Armenia come to Scotland buoyant after defeating Republic of Ireland in what is considered a shock in matchday one. Stephen Kenny’s side was beaten 1-0 in Yerevan.

Scotland will be without Lyndon Dykes who has withdrawn, his place could be taken by Ross Stewart. Doubts remain over Nathan Patterson’s fitness. Ryan Jack withdrew from the squad before defeat by Ukraine, replaced by Allan Campbell, while Kieran Tierney’s injury forced his omission from Steve Clarke’s selection options.

Scotland’s recent run of eight games without defeat ended by Ukraine, however they are without a win in their last three games – but Armenia have won two of their last three matches, having defeated Montenegro in March.

Previous meetings

Scotland have never played Armenia before so the two matches within the space of the next week will prove to be the first and set the tone for the teams match-ups going forward.

Most recently Rangers were in Armenia to face Alashkert in the Europa League play-off last year.

Match Odds