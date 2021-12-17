When are Scotland's games against Ukraine, Republic of Ireland and Armenia in UEFA Nations League fixtures?

Scotland fans can begin to plan their travel itineraries and price flights after the UEFA Nations League match calendar was announced.

By David Oliver
Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:31 am
Scotland will host Ukraine in the summer - the nations recently met in a Women's World Cup qualifier at Hampden. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Following Thursday evening’s draw – which paired Steve Clarke’s team with Ukraine, Republic of Ireland and Armenia – UEFA have now confirmed the fixture schedule for next year’s matches.

Scotland begin with a double-header at home before two matches on the road – though travel arrangements are not yet known with ongoing Omicron uncertainty and disruption to travel.

Armenia’s first visit to Hampden will kick off the campaign on June 4 with a 2pm start, followed by Ukraine’s return to Hampden three days later. Oleksandr Petrakov’s side last played in Glasgow in the summer, where they squeezed past Sweden in Euro 2020 under Andriy Shevchenko.

Scotland's John McGinn. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A trip to Dublin is in store on Saturday June 11 followed by a trip east to Armenia on June 14. Scotland have never played a senior mens’ match against the country – and Steve Clarke is seeking promotion from the group and advancing to the Nations League Group A.

The group will round off in September with Friday night football against Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland on September 23 and concludes with a return trip to Ukraine on September 26 – which will come six months after Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final in March.

The match schedule is:

Scotland v Armenia: Saturday, June 4, 2pm.

Scotland v Ukraine: Tuesday, June 7, 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland v Scotland: Saturday, June 11, 5pm.

Armenia v Scotland: Tuesday, June 14, 5pm.

Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Friday, September 23, 7.45pm.

Ukraine v Scotland: Monday, September 26, 7.45pm.

