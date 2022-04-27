Who are Viaplay? How to watch future Scotland matches as Nordic broadcaster claims rights from Sky Sports

After years of Sky Sports coverage Viaplay will take on the rights to the mens’ national team between 2024 and 2028 showing all qualifiers and Nations League games and friendlies.

It’s a new name in the British media market – here’s what we know about the new TV hosts heading to Hampden.

Who are Viaplay?

The Stockholm-based media company operates streaming services, TV channels, radio stations and production companies and has been on the go for a decade and a half. They currently broadcast across Scandinavia, plus Poland and the USA. They launched in the Netherlands in March and expansion into new TV markets continues with the UK later this year with an aim to spread into Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland by the end of 2023.

Why are Scotland games moving broadcaster?

European football’s governing body UEFA centralised media rights sales for all 55 European nations’ matches, including qualifiers ahead of World Cup 2026 and Euro 2028 plus the 2024-25 and 2026-27 Nations League competitions. By selling centrally each nation was guaranteed a set financial amount from the sales.

When will Scotland matches move?

Though Viaplay will launch in the UK later this year this deal to show Scotland games does not begin until 2024 and runs until 2028.

There are still matches in between though – against the likes of Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Ukraine – and the SFA say talks on how those will be shown, where and by whom, are still ongoing.

Sky still maintain the rights to the World Cup play-offs ahead of Qatar 2022. They will show Scotland v Ukraine on June 1 and the winner’s subsequent match with Wales.

Is it just Scotland moving to Viaplay?

Viaplay will show the national team's qualification campaigns for the Euro 2028 Championships and World Cup 2026. (Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson)

No, as part of this package agreed with UEFA, Wales and Northern Ireland’s games are also going to the Stockholm-based company. It also has the exclusive rights to Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania games.

Will I need a new subscription?

Yes, however the SFA are in talks to have some of the fixtures within the package allowed free-to-air.

What else will Viaplay show?

In the UK, Viaplay will also show NHL ice hockey, next year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour plus figure skating and handball. It has rights to KSW mixed martial arts until 2025 and will also show exclusive Nordic content, amongst other offerings.

How much will it be?