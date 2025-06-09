Full details ahead of Scotland’s trip to Liechtenstein

Scotland play their final friendly ahead of the World Cup qualification campaign when they take on Liechtenstein in Vaduz.

Steve Clarke’s men will be looking to sign off with a much-needed victory against the minnows, who have only defeated Hong Kong in the past five years.

Scotland lost 3-1 at home to Iceland on Friday night and after the team was booed off the pitch at Hampden, a poor result would be highly damaging for Clarke and his players.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

The Scotland squad trains ahead of the match against Liechtenstein. | SNS Group

Liechtenstein v Scotland match details

The international friendly match between Liechtenstein and Scotland takes place on Monday, June 9 at Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz. Kick-off is at 5pm BST.

Liechtenstein v Scotland TV channel

BBC Scotland have taken up the rights for this match and the game will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

Liechtenstein v Scotland live stream

The game can be watched live on the BBC iPlayer.

Liechtenstein v Scotland highlights

There is no Sportscene highlights package scheduled on the BBC channels, but match highlights will be put on the BBC Scotland website not long after the final whistle.

Scotland will face Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadion.

Liechtenstein v Scotland team news

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is without goalkeepers Angus Gunn and Robby McCrorie, defender Kieran Tierney and midfielder Scott McTominay due to injury.

Celtic-bound goalkeeper Ross Doohan cut short his family holiday to join up with the squad and is set to make his debut for the national team.