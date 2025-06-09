What channel is Liechtenstein v Scotland on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Scotland play their final friendly ahead of the World Cup qualification campaign when they take on Liechtenstein in Vaduz.
Steve Clarke’s men will be looking to sign off with a much-needed victory against the minnows, who have only defeated Hong Kong in the past five years.
Scotland lost 3-1 at home to Iceland on Friday night and after the team was booed off the pitch at Hampden, a poor result would be highly damaging for Clarke and his players.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Liechtenstein v Scotland match details
The international friendly match between Liechtenstein and Scotland takes place on Monday, June 9 at Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz. Kick-off is at 5pm BST.
Liechtenstein v Scotland TV channel
BBC Scotland have taken up the rights for this match and the game will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.
Liechtenstein v Scotland live stream
The game can be watched live on the BBC iPlayer.
Liechtenstein v Scotland highlights
There is no Sportscene highlights package scheduled on the BBC channels, but match highlights will be put on the BBC Scotland website not long after the final whistle.
Liechtenstein v Scotland team news
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is without goalkeepers Angus Gunn and Robby McCrorie, defender Kieran Tierney and midfielder Scott McTominay due to injury.
Celtic-bound goalkeeper Ross Doohan cut short his family holiday to join up with the squad and is set to make his debut for the national team.
Callan McKenna, Josh Doig, Andy Irving, Connor Barron and Kieron Bowie would also make their senior Scotland debuts if selected in Vaduz.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.