Scotland took a step closer to a desired return to major tournament football after a 1-0 win over Serbia meant they would be seeded in the draw for the upcoming Women’s Euro 2025 playoffs.

A goal from Aston Villa’s Kirsty Hanson ensured Pedro Martinez Losa’s side would end their UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign top of the table after securing five successive wins. The result was enough to guarantee them promotion back to Group A of the Nations League though, crucially, it also delivered them a seeded spot for the first round of the Euro 2025 playoffs.

That said, the qualification process for next summer’s tournament is, admittedly, complex at best with many Scotland fans wondering exactly what the squad need to do in order to qualify for their first major tournament since the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Want to know how the Euros 2025 playoffs will go, when they’ll be played and how Scotland can qualify? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the Women's Euros 2025

The UEFA Women’s Euros will be held in Switzerland in 2025. The 14th edition of the tournament, it will start on Wednesday 2 July 2025 and ends on Sunday 27 July 2025. Ticket details are available here.

When is the draw for Euro 2025

The draw for the UEFA Women’s European Championship in Switzerland will not take place until Monday 16 December 2024.

How to watch the Euro 2025 playoff draw

The draw for the playoffs will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 19 July, beginning at 12pm UK time. The playoff draw will determine which nation Scotland will face next in their Euro 2025 playoff first round and the tie will be played over two legs - one at home and the other away.

Martinez Losa’s side are a ‘seeded’ team in the upcoming playoff draw after winning their Nations League group with 16 points, which means they will avoid fellow seeded sides Wales, Portugal, Northern Ireland, Serbia and Ukraine.

Therefore, Scotland will be drawn against one of Hungary, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia or Turkey over two legs in the Euro 2025 playoff first round.

How do the Euro 2025 play offs explained and how can Scotland qualify for the Women’s Euros?

The Euro 2025 playoffs will see Scotland head into round one as a seeded team. Should they win their two legged affair in round one, they will then progress to round two. Round two will take a similar format, with Scotland being drawn against one of the qualifying teams over two legs. Should they then win round two of their Euros playoff, they will qualify for the European Championships in Switzerland next summer.

Teams in League A that failed to qualify automatically, but secured a playoff spot, will face a two legged playoff against teams from League C that achieved a Euros playoff spot of their own. Should Scotland progress from the round one playoffs, this means they could potentially face a Group A side team in round two. This would be one of: Sweden, Belgium, Republic of Ireland, Austria, Czechia, Norway or Finland.

Euro 2025 playoff dates

Scotland’s playoff first round tie will take place in the week of Wednesday 23 October and Tuesday 29 October. The official dates have not been confirmed yet as the draw has not yet been concluded.