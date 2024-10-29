Scotland host Hungary at Easter Road in the second-leg of the Women’s Euro 2025 play-off tonight. Here’s how to watch the game live.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will aim to move one step closer to next year’s Women’s European Championships in Switzerland as they welcome Hungary to Easter Road in the second-leg of the Euro 2025 play-off first round.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side head into the game with a 1-0 first-leg advantage after Martha Thomas’ second-half strike handed the Tartan Army the advantage in the tie during last Friday’s game in Budapest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard has led his side to six consecutive wins and is knows if his Scotland side can avoid defeat in the capital, they'll then face either Montenegro or Finland in one final two-legged tie, with the winner earning a place in next year's Women’s Euros and their first major tournament since the 2019 World Cup.

Head coach Martinez Losa is absolutely certain his side will have no issue navigating the first round, saying “there is no way Scotland will lose” against Hungary at Easter Road following last week’s first leg win.

“Although the score is tight, just 1-0, we didn't concede and we know there's no way we're going to lose the game at home in Scotland,” said the 48-year-old. “I think we have shown the team that we are competitive. We keep concentration and don't make mistakes in key moments. We are a very stable team. We're not afraid to defend properly and be concentrated.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Scotland vs Hungary at Easter Road:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland squad train ahead of Tuesday's game at Easter Road. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scotland vs Hungary match details and kick-off time

Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday 29 October. Kick-off 7.35pm.

Scotland Women team news vs Hungary

Both Caroline Weir and Emma Watson made their long-awaited return from ACL injuries in last week’s first-leg win. The Real Madrid midfielder was replaced by the Manchester United in the 76th minute in Budapest, handing manager Martinez Losa a massive boost heading into tonight’s crucial second-leg in Edinburgh.

Captain Rachel Corsie will be missing again. She is out of the squad after undergoing surgery for a knee injury. Rangers midfield duo Chelsea Cornet and Kirsty Maclean are also unavailable.

Predicted Scotland XI: Lee Gibson, Lisa Evans, Jenna Clark, Sophie Howard, Nicola Docherty, Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir, Claire Emslie, Kirsty Hanson, Martha Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland vs Hungary tickets - how to get Scotland women tickets

If you feel like getting down to Easter Road to back the Scotland team, tickets are still available. Tickets for the game are priced at £10 for adults and over 65+, but free for kids (under 16). Members of the Scotland supporters club are also entitled to one free tickets per membership number.

Tickets are available here.

Scotland v Hungary TV channel - how to watch

Can’t make it to Easter Road for the game? Don’t worry, you can catch the game via live BBC Scotland. Coverage begins at 7.15pm, with kick-off scheduled for 7.35pm.