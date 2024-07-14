Who will be the Euro 2024 Golden Boot winner come the end of the tournament? In an intriguing twist to the usual rules, the answer to that question could be as many as SIX players.
Previously, UEFA had suggested that if a player was tied with another on goals scored, then the winner of the Golden Boot would be determined firstly by assists, and then by minutes played. That would mean, heading into today’s final between England and Spain, that Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo would currently sit in prime position to win the award with three goals and two assists.
However, a late rule change has seen UEFA announce the prestigious prize would be shared if multiple players end the tournament tied on goals - which currently means the award would be won by six players. However, there are four players likely to start today’s Euro 2024 final that could still win the award outright, should they score in today’s showcase game.
Want to know which players could win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot? Here is every player who has a chance of lifting the award.