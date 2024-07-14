Who will be the Euro 2024 Golden Boot winner come the end of the tournament? In an intriguing twist to the usual rules, the answer to that question could be as many as SIX players.

Previously, UEFA had suggested that if a player was tied with another on goals scored, then the winner of the Golden Boot would be determined firstly by assists, and then by minutes played. That would mean, heading into today’s final between England and Spain, that Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo would currently sit in prime position to win the award with three goals and two assists.

However, a late rule change has seen UEFA announce the prestigious prize would be shared if multiple players end the tournament tied on goals - which currently means the award would be won by six players. However, there are four players likely to start today’s Euro 2024 final that could still win the award outright, should they score in today’s showcase game.

Want to know which players could win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot? Here is every player who has a chance of lifting the award.

Dani Olmo - Spain The RB Leipzig midfielder has been in astonishing form at the Euros. He has three goals and two assists - a record which could see him share the award even if he doesn't score in today's final.

Harry Kane - England Harry Kane will lead the line for England in Berlin and hope to make it a double win. He has three goals at the tournament so far and has a great chance of winning the second Golden Boot of his career, after he won the same award at the 2018 World Cup.

Cody Gapko - Netherlands After their last minute defeat to England, Gapko ended the tournament on three goals, meaning he can only be given the Golden Boot award on a shared basis. He will be hoping both Kane and Olmo have quiet afternoons.