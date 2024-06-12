Who will win the tournament? Who will take the Golden Boot? Which players will shine - and who will be the young stars that light up the tournament? Over the years, the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedri - the latest star to announce his arrival on the big stage when he shone in Spain’s run to the semi-finals at Euro 2020 - have made a big impact.
While Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz will head to the tournament having already exploded on the European stage, which other young starlets could enter the tournament with little fanfare - but leave a superstar?
Here are the 10 young players with enormous potential that we’re tipping for big futures.
1. Zeno Debast (Belgium)
The 20-year-old Belgian centre-back has been a regular at the heart of the Anderlecht defence in the last two seasons and is already heading to his second major tournament with Les Diables Rouges this summer. Playing alongside 154-cap veteran Jan Vertonghen for both club and country, Debast has grown immeasurably in the last 12 months and is particularly effective at helping build attacks from the back with his decisive passing. He has been linked with big money move to Sporting Lisbon this summer after developing into one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders. | Getty Images
2. Warren Zaïre-Emery (France)
This dynamic midfielder will form part of France’s squad for a major tournament for the first time after an outstanding season for Paris Saint-Germain. Deployed in a sitting role, he has appeared in close to 30 games over the last two campaigns in the French capital. His call-up to Didier Deschamps' team in November made him the country’s youngest international debutant since 1914 and he celebrated it with a goal during a win over Gibraltar. A player that is mature beyond his years, he offers calmness and discipline as a sitter in front of the defence. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Gabriel Sigua (Georgia)
The last few years have proven to be somewhat of a footballing revolution for Georgia thanks to a number of up and coming young talents and FC Basel’s 18-year-old midfielder could be the country’s next breakout star. Capable of picking the right pass at the right time, the teenage midfielder is a talented distributor and has a keen eye for goal. He has been compared to the likes of Spanish midfielder Gavi and German technician Leon Goretzka. | SNS Group
4. Leonidas Stergiou (Switzerland)
The young Swiss defender is a player with serious potential. Despite being just 22-years-old, Stergiou has plenty of experience after making his debut for St Gallen aged just 16. A real leader at the back, he has captained the Switzerland under-21 squad numerous times before making the move to the senior set up. Despite being just five foot 11, the defender wins the bulk of his duels due to his anticipation and excellent reading of the game. He joined Bundesliga runners-up Stuttgart on loan last summer and impressed enough for the club to make the move permanent. | Getty Images