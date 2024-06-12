1 . Zeno Debast (Belgium)

The 20-year-old Belgian centre-back has been a regular at the heart of the Anderlecht defence in the last two seasons and is already heading to his second major tournament with Les Diables Rouges this summer. Playing alongside 154-cap veteran Jan Vertonghen for both club and country, Debast has grown immeasurably in the last 12 months and is particularly effective at helping build attacks from the back with his decisive passing. He has been linked with big money move to Sporting Lisbon this summer after developing into one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders. | Getty Images