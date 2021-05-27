With Hampden Park only able to house 25% capacity for this years Euros, many fans will be attending fan zones in Glasgow Green (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scotland fans who thought they had secured golden tickets for next month’s Euro 2020 fan zone at Glasgow Green have been left furious after organisers cancelled a portion of the tickets for the event due to an "operational error.”

The decision comes following a website glitch that saw thousands of tickets go on sale on Tuesday earlier than the advertised sale time of 10am. The error meant many fans were able to nab tickets to the fan zone for Scotland’s Euro 2020 group D fixtures against Croatia, England and Czech Republic hours before they were supposed to be available to purchase, leaving hordes of Tartan Army fans disappointed as a ‘sold out’ sign appeared as soon they logged on to the ticket site at 10am.

The official Twitter account for Glasgow UEFA 2020 made a statement late on Wednesday which advised all tickets purchased before the planned sale time of 10am on Tuesday would now be cancelled and voided, with ticket sales recommencing on June 1 at 9am.

Organisers for the events, Glasgow Life, apologised for the error, before releasing a full statement which read:

"Following the issue that arose yesterday with the ‘go live’ time UEFA EURO 2020 Glasgow Fan Zone tickets, the UEFA EURO 2020 Host City team at Glasgow Life has now concluded an investigation into the cause.

“The Fan Zone ticket launch through the UEFA EURO 2020 Glasgow website was scheduled for 10:00 hrs on Tuesday 25 May 2021 as advertised on the Host City social media channels.

“Due to an operational error, people were able to book tickets before 10:00 hrs. Glasgow Life unreservedly apologises for the disappointment caused to fans who waited until the advertised launch time and subsequently missed out.

“In the interests of fairness, we have decided to cancel all tickets purchased prior to 10:00 hrs and relaunch the process at 10:00 hrs on Tuesday 1 June.”

“Whilst we understand that this will leave people who obtained tickets in good faith disappointed, we feel this is the only fair course of action.

“All other tickets purchased from 10:00 hrs on 25 May will be honoured."

The statement, however, has left many fans aggrieved, with a wash of complaints that claim they are being punished due to an ‘admin error’.

One Twitter user responded by saying: “What an utter disgrace. I didn't even know that they were supposed to be published until after 10. First I've lost my Hampden ticket. Now this I've been booked in hotel for a year now. I’m travelling from Inverness”, while another user said “Surely ALL tickets purchased need to be cancelled. Start again”.

Many fans echoed the same frustrations, one Twitter user adding “so I’ve lost all tickets now due to an error on your part?”, while another user urged fans to show their distaste at the situation, saying: “I've made my complaint. I urge everyone who had cancelled tickets through an admin error to do the same. Put in your details on the site. Put your complaint in there and send.”

The organisers have yet to respond to the complaints, but added that ‘more information will follow.’

