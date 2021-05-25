BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 12: Scotland's Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths (right) celebrate at full time during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Serbia and Scotland at the Stadion Rajko Mitic on November 12, 2020, in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Nikola Krstic / SNS Group)

Scotland fans hoping to soak in the atmosphere of this year's European Championships in Glasgow’s official fan zone have been left furious after tickets for the event sold out hours before they even went on sale.

Yesterday, the Scottish Government confirmed they had approved special, designated fan zones for Scottish football fans, with up to 6000 fans per day permitted to attend the fan zones located in Glasgow Green from June 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events, which had promised food, drinks and special activities were highly-anticipated following yesterday’s announcement, with many fans unable to attend Scotland’s Euro 2020 games against Czech Republic, England and Croatia due to Covid-19 restrictions which prevent Hampden Park from being more than 25 per cent full.

Scotland will face Czech Republic, England and Croatia in group D of the Euro 2020 tournament. Credit - Getty

A ‘festival’ type atmosphere was teased by organisers ahead of a 10am ticket launch this morning, however, fans were greeted with a sold out sign after all 6000 tickets available for each Scotland game were sold out a full half-hour beforehand.

The apparent error fans enraged many, with fans bombarding Glasgow’s Euro 2020 Twitter page with complaints.

One Twitter user commented it was an “absolute joke putting tickets on sale before the advertised time of 10am” adding the sale was “a farce”. Another user commented: “I found out they had already been put on sale be See Tickets early and went to the website at 9.15 to find them all sold out.”

On user even said he had a friend that was able to book them via SeeTickets website, citing it was ‘no bother to book them - even at that time’.

Now, following fan outrage, an investigation into what caused the issue has been launched after thousands of fans disappointed.

The official Glasgow UEFA Euro 2020 Twitter page posted: “We are aware of an issue that has arisen with the ‘go live’ time for the UEFA EURO 2020 Glasgow Fan Zone tickets scheduled for 10:00hrs today (25 May 2021). We are investigating this as a matter of urgency & will issue a further statement in due course.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.