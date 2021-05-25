Football fans will be able to soak up the Euro 2020 atmosphere at a fan zone in Glasgow.

Organisers hope a dedicated area for spectators to enjoy the tournament will help create a festival feeling to strengthen Scotland’s connection to the summer spectacle.

Glasgow’s fan zone will have large screens showing all Euro 2020 matches live, as well as food and beverage stands, and a family friendly sport activity programme to encourage exercise.

Scotland will face Czech Republic on 14 June (2pm kick off), England on 18 June (8pm) and Croatia on 22 June (8pm) in the group stage of the Euro 2020 tournament. (Pic: Getty)

The planned event follows the confirmation of 12,000 spectators allowed into Hampden Park for the four Euro 2020 matches, including Scotland’s matches against Czech Republic and Croatia.

Here’s all you need to know about Glasgow’s Euro 2020 fan zone.

Where is the Glasgow fan zone?

Scotland’s Euro 2020 fan zone will be held at Glasgow Green.

Deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, councillor David McDonald, welcomed the news.

He said: “The event will provide significant international profile for Scotland on the global stage with iconic broadcast and media images from Hampden Park and across the city reaching estimated audiences of more than one billion.

“But perhaps most importantly, it will bring vibrancy back to the city and provide an opportunity for the people of Scotland to come together once again, as well as providing a welcome boost for businesses.”

For how long will the Glasgow fan zone be in operation?

The fan zone at Glasgow Green will be in operation for the duration of the Euro 2020 tournament from the opening match on Friday 11 June 2021 through to the final on Sunday 11 July 2021.

It’ll give football fans the chance to experience and contribute towards a carnival atmosphere as Scotland compete at a first major tournament since the France 1998 World Cup.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said it was further good news for everyone who wants to experience the atmosphere of a major international football tournament.

“While we have had to adapt to life under COVID-19 restrictions, the approval to have a Fan Zone at Glasgow Green throughout the tournament will ensure more people can experience UEFA EURO 2020 and, hopefully, celebrate some momentous Scotland results,” he said.

How many people can attend the Glasgow fan zone?

The fan zone will accommodate 6,000 people per day across two sessions.

Tickets will be free of charge and allocate each recipient a seated table. The event is “subject to relevant physical distancing requirements” due to the Covid pandemic.

While organisers will monitor the status of the pandemic in the run up to the tournament.

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “The Fan Zone will help generate further excitement across Scotland, enabling supporters to engage with the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship as one of 11 host cities, while also being a key milestone in the return of major events and the recovery of the sector from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

When are the Scotland Euro 2020 fixtures?

Scotland will face Czech Republic on 14 June (2pm kick off), England on 18 June (8pm) and Croatia on 22 June (8pm) in the group stage of the Euro 2020 tournament.

How can I get tickets for the Glasgow fan zone?

Some people wanting to get tickets for the Glasgow fan zone were left frustrated on Tuesday 25 May, as some dates had sold out before the scheduled 10am release.

A Twitter post from the Glasgow UEFA EURO 2020 handle confirmed: “We are aware of an issue that has arisen with the ‘go live’ time for the UEFA EURO 2020 Glasgow Fan Zone tickets scheduled for 10:00hrs today (25 May 2021)on http://euro2020.scottishfa.co.uk. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency & will issue a further statement in due course.”

Though not everyone was happy with that response.