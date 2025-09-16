Scotland have jump up the FIFA World rankings table.

Scotland have risen in the FIFA World rankings table after enjoying strong start to their World Cup qualifying campaign earlier this month.

Steve Clarke’s squad opened their qualifying campaign with a resolute 0-0 draw against Denmark earlier this month, before defeating Belarus in their second game thanks to a Che Adams strike followed by a Zakhar Volkov own goal, which sealed a comfortable 2-0 win in Zalaegerszeg and placed Scotland joint top of their group on four points after two games.

Having already broken their major tournament hoodoo under Clarke by qualifying for the last two European Championships, Scotland are now aiming to end their 28-year exile from the World Cup by sealing a spot at next summer’s tournament in America, Canada, and Mexico.

Scotland have started their World Cup qualifying campaign in good f | PA

Placed 47th prior to those two games, Scotland's recent results have provided a boost in the official FIFA rankings, with the team now rising to 43rd place in the table, sandwiched between Slovakia and the Ivory Coast. With a total of 1,485.08 points, the Tartan Army are now marginally behind their next World Cup qualifying group C opponents, Greece, who are in 40th position.

It is the best position in the table since December 2023, when Scotland sat in 36th place, though they are still some way short of their peak position under Clarke. Ranked as high as 30th in September 2023, wins over Spain, Norway, and Georgia propelled Scotland to their best ranking since Clarke’s appointment in 2019.

At the top of the table, Spain remain the top ranked nation, with France just behind them in second. Current World champions Argentina have fallen to third. England stay in fourth, while Craig Bellamy’s Wales rise to 29th, meaning that the Tartan Army are currently the third highest ranked home nation, sitting 29th places above Northern Ireland, who themselves have fallen to 72nd in the rankings.

