Rangers are in the quarter-finals. Athletic Bilbao are favourites to the whole thing, and Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are not far behind them. The 24/25 Europa League season has been another memorable one for neutrals and supporters alike.

While some of Europe’s biggest teams, such as Ajax, Besiktas and Porto were knocked out earlier than expected, one of the most interesting aspects has been the outstanding performances of those teams who many predicted would fall at the first hurdle, with the likes of Bodo/Glimt still in the competition.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Nico Williams have shone for their sides, as expected. However, like many major competitions, the Europa League has also provided a stage for previously unknown players to flourish and build a reputation.

With the competition now at the quarter-final stage, we look at which 10 players have shined the brightest in the Europa League so far - according to rankings from popular statistics website FotMob.

Victor Osimhen - Galatasaray The free-scoring Nigerian scored six goals in seven games for the Turkish giants, earning an outstanding 8.09 average rating for his performances.

Rayan Cherki - Lyon Nobody has more assists (8) than the French playmaker, who is one of the Europa League's best performers this season. Has an average rating of 8.04 for the campaign so far, and sits top of the statistic table for big chances created (14), chances created (42), and xA per 90 (0.6).

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United The Red Devils skipper has had an excellent Europa League campaign, scoring four goals and assisting a further three for Manchester United. With an average rating of 8.02, he's one of the best performing players in the competition at present. Ruben Amorim's MVP.