The Europa League has reached the crucial quarter-final stage, with Scottish Premiership club Rangers hoping to reach the final four of the competition for the second time in three years.

Despite a disappointing domestic campaign, the Gers have found solace on the big stage, finishing in the top eight of during the League Phase of the competition before edging out Fenerbahce in the last 16 on penalties, setting up tonight’s tie with Athletic Bilbao.

Knowing a win of any sort will see them progress to the semi-final, can Barry Ferguson’s side do the unthinkable in Europe yet again? And how do the bookies rate the Ibrox club’s chances of winning the Europa League?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Europa League:

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Athletic Bilbao - 5/2 Rangers' quarter-final opponents are favourites to win the competition on home soil, with the final set to be played at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Manchester United - 10/3 It has been a difficult domestic campaign for Ruben Amorim's Red Devils, but they are one of the favourites to win the Europa League.

Tottenham Hotspur - 5/1 Ange Postecoglou said he always wins trophies in his second season with a club. Can he do it with Spurs in the Europa League?