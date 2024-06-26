Euros last 16 fixtures confirmed: England opponents, who Rangers star will face, former Scotland foes progress

Match schedule confirmed for Euro 2024 knock-out phase

The Euro 2024 last 16 fixtures have been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stages.

The final matches in Group E and F were played on Wednesday where the last remaining sides booked their place in the draw for the knock-out stages.

Belgium will face France for a place in the quarter-finals following a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, who crashed out of the tournament. The Red Devils limped through Group E, finishing second behind Romania.

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi and Romania team-mate Florin Nita celebrate with a Romania national flag after the team's qualification to the knockout stages. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)Rangers forward Ianis Hagi and Romania team-mate Florin Nita celebrate with a Romania national flag after the team's qualification to the knockout stages. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Rangers forward Ianis Hagi and Romania team-mate Florin Nita celebrate with a Romania national flag after the team's qualification to the knockout stages. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Slovakia and Romania both qualified for the knockout stage after an entertaining 1-1 draw in Frankfurt where Rangers forward Ianis Hagi played a pivotal role, winning a penalty for his side.

Romania will now face Netherlands in the last 16 while England will play Slovakia, who qualified as one of the four best third-placed sides on four points.

Georgia, who finished nine points behind Scotland in the qualifying campaign, progressed thanks to a shock 2-0 win over Portugal, who had already qualified, while Turkey booked their spot with a 2-1 win over Czechia.

Portugal take on Slovenia in the next round, Spain face Georgia, while Turkey face Austria. Hosts Germany take on Denmark, while Scotland's other Group A opponents Switzerland face Italy, the winner of which will face either England or Slovakia in the last eight. Hungary were eliminated as they failed to secure a best third-place spot despite their last minute win over Scotland on Sunday.

Euro 2024 full last 16 schedule:

Saturday 29 June – Switzerland vs Italy, 5pm, Berlin

Saturday 29 June – Germany vs Denmark, 8pm, Dortmund

Sunday 30 June – England vs Slovakia 5pm, Gelsenkirchen

Sunday 30 June – Spain vs Georgia, 8pm, Cologne

Monday 1 July – France vs Belgium, 5pm, Dusseldorf

Monday 1 July – Portugal vs Slovenia, 8pm, Frankfurt

Tuesday 2 July – Romania vs Netherlands, 5pm, Munich

Tuesday 2 July – Austria vs Turkey, 8pm, Leipzig

Euro 2024 quarter-final schedule:

Friday 5 July – Spain/Georgia vs Germany/Denmark, 5pm, Stuttgart

Friday 5 July – Portugal/Slovenia vs France/Belgium, 8pm, Hamburg

Saturday July 6 – England/Slovakia vs Switzerland/Italy, 5pm, Dusseldorf

Saturday July 6 – Romania/Netherlands vs Austria/Turkey, 8pm, Berlin

Euro 2024 semi-final schedule:

Tuesday 9 July – Spain/Georgia/Germany/Denmark vs Portugal/Slovenia/France/Belgium, 8pm, Munich

Wednesday 10 July – England/Slovakia/Switzerland/Italy vs Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Turkey, 8pm, Dortmund

Final:

Sunday July 14 – 8pm, Berlin

