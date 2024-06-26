Euros last 16 fixtures confirmed: England opponents, who Rangers star will face, former Scotland foes progress

Match schedule confirmed for Euro 2024 knock-out phase

The Euro 2024 last 16 fixtures have been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stages.

The final matches in Group E and F were played on Wednesday where the last remaining sides booked their place in the draw for the knock-out stages.

Belgium will face France for a place in the quarter-finals following a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, who crashed out of the tournament. The Red Devils limped through Group E, finishing second behind Romania.

Slovakia and Romania both qualified for the knockout stage after an entertaining 1-1 draw in Frankfurt where Rangers forward Ianis Hagi played a pivotal role, winning a penalty for his side.

Romania will now face Netherlands in the last 16 while England will play Slovakia, who qualified as one of the four best third-placed sides on four points.

Georgia, who finished nine points behind Scotland in the qualifying campaign, progressed thanks to a shock 2-0 win over Portugal, who had already qualified, while Turkey booked their spot with a 2-1 win over Czechia.

Portugal take on Slovenia in the next round, Spain face Georgia, while Turkey face Austria. Hosts Germany take on Denmark, while Scotland's other Group A opponents Switzerland face Italy, the winner of which will face either England or Slovakia in the last eight. Hungary were eliminated as they failed to secure a best third-place spot despite their last minute win over Scotland on Sunday.

Euro 2024 full last 16 schedule:

Saturday 29 June – Switzerland vs Italy, 5pm, Berlin

Saturday 29 June – Germany vs Denmark, 8pm, Dortmund

Sunday 30 June – England vs Slovakia 5pm, Gelsenkirchen

Sunday 30 June – Spain vs Georgia, 8pm, Cologne

Monday 1 July – France vs Belgium, 5pm, Dusseldorf

Monday 1 July – Portugal vs Slovenia, 8pm, Frankfurt

Tuesday 2 July – Romania vs Netherlands, 5pm, Munich

Tuesday 2 July – Austria vs Turkey, 8pm, Leipzig

Euro 2024 quarter-final schedule:

Friday 5 July – Spain/Georgia vs Germany/Denmark, 5pm, Stuttgart

Friday 5 July – Portugal/Slovenia vs France/Belgium, 8pm, Hamburg

Saturday July 6 – England/Slovakia vs Switzerland/Italy, 5pm, Dusseldorf

Saturday July 6 – Romania/Netherlands vs Austria/Turkey, 8pm, Berlin

Euro 2024 semi-final schedule:

Tuesday 9 July – Spain/Georgia/Germany/Denmark vs Portugal/Slovenia/France/Belgium, 8pm, Munich

Wednesday 10 July – England/Slovakia/Switzerland/Italy vs Romania/Netherlands/Austria/Turkey, 8pm, Dortmund

Final: