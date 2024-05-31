With the 2024 European Championships almost here, fantasy football squads across the world are beginning to be built.

A number of top European stars are available to pick, however, with a budget of €100 million, ensuring your choose the right ones is paramount to the household bragging rights!

Have you began to build your fantasy team and are finding it difficult to narrow down where to spent big, and where to save? Have two strikers in mind, but aren’t sure who should be your third pick?

Thank fully, we’ve put together a list of the key forwards to fit every budget that we think will grab you points throughout the group stage.

1 . Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine) - €7 million The 6ft2 Girona forward scored 24 goals in La Liga this season and enters the tournament in confident fashion. Ukraine face Belgium, Slovakia and Romania - so the 26-year-old striker will get chances. At just €7 million, he is well worth buying for your squad. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - €9 million Facing Slovakia, Ukraine and Romania in Group E, the Belgians are expected to top the group comfortably. He may have taken a hit to his reputation following his failed move to Chelsea a few seasons ago but Lukaku always shows up for his nation on the big stage. Expect him to score in the group stages. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) - €7 million The ex-Fulham hitman has been one of the world's most lethal goal-scorers over the last decade. Serbia have got a solid chance of getting out of Group C and play England, Denmark and Slovenia. Mitrović will be pivotal for Serbia. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales