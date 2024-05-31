Euro 2024 Fantasy Football sides are being built across the country. Here are our top tips, bargain buys and how to play this summer

Have you got Euro 2024 fever? It feels like it has taken an age to arrive but we are now just weeks away from tournament starting in Germany.

Would any tournament be complete without a bit of Fantasy Football though? What is a major tournament without the bragging rights between friends and family in the WhatsApp group due to your superior football knowledge?

Looking to get your squad set up and want some tips and tricks for who to pick? Here is everything you need to know about Euro 2024 Fantasy Football.

How do I play Euro 2024 Fantasy Football?

Firstly, head to the official website here. You will then need to log in/register an account on the Euro 2024 Fantasy Football website and from there you can pick and manage your squad throughout the tournament. You will receive points based on each player’s real-life performance throughout Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 Fantasy Football budget and how to pick your squad

You will be able to choose a squad of 15 players who are playing at Euro 2024, which must be two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards. You must then choose a starting XI in any formation. Each player has a specific price attached to them and you must pick your 15 man squad with a budget of €100 million. However, this rises to €105 million once Euro 2024 enters the knockout stages of the tournament. Transfers are available throughout, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here. The most important part? Picking a team name - here are some examples if you’re struggle for a funny Fantasy Football squad name.

Which players are a ‘must pick’ for your Euro 2024 Fantasy Football team?

Jude Bellingham - England - 9.5m

The 20-year-old is quite simply the most in-form player on the planet at the moment and will be pivotal to any success England have at the tournament. The Three Lions are likely to win Group C and the Real Madrid man will be key to Gareth Southgate’s attack. He will get you points, almost guaranteed.

Romelu Lukaku - Belgium - 9m

Facing Slovakia, Ukraine and Romania in Group E, the Belgians are expected to top the group comfortably. He may have taken a hit to his reputation following his failed move to Chelsea a few seasons ago but Lukaku always shows up for his nation on the big stage. Expect him to score in the group stages.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Germany - 6m

Still just 25-years-old, the Italian ‘keeper was the stand out player for his nation at the last tournament and saved the vital penalties that brought the trophy back to Rome.

The Azzuri face a tough group that include Spain, Croatia and Albania. However, with the Italian side notorious for having a solid defence, expect big Gianluigi to stand tall once again.

Bernardo Silva - Portugal - 8.5m

Another side expected to top their group is Portugal, which means some fans will opt to pick Cristiano Ronaldo and/or Bruno Fernandes in their Fantasy squad. However, with 15 goal contributions in Manchester City’s recent title winning season, the bigger bargain is the the Cityzen’s playmaker, who costs less than both at just 8.5 million.

William Saliba - 5.5 million

France have one of the more difficult groups and face the Netherlands, Poland and Austria in Group D of Euro 2024. That said, as one of tournaments favourites, Didier Deschamp’s team could easily finish top of their group and having a solid defence will be part of that. Saliba heads to Germany on the back of excellent form for Arsenal, will ofer potential for clean sheet points while could add some bonus goal-scoring points as a real offensive threat from corners.

João Cancelo - Portugal - 6m

As stated above, the Portuguese team are expected to top their group, so ensuring you add one of their defenders to your team during the group stages seems like a no brainer. In João Cancelo, you would be adding the tournament’s second most expensive defender to your team. However, his total of six goal contributions from defence for Barcelona this season is impressive. As a high point scoring defender, get him in your squad for the group stages.

Who are the bargain buys for your Euro 2024 Fantasy Football team?

Trent Alexander-Arnold - England - 5.5m

Listed as a defender, the Liverpool star is more likely to feature higher up the field for the Three Lions. This could see him add vital points for your side as he gets in amongst the assists.

Jorginho - Italy - 5m

The reigning champions have the most difficult group in the competition, with Spain, Croatia and Albania all competing to progress out of Group B. Italy should still qualify though and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho could be pivotal to that. An excellent set-piece taker, he is also a penalty expert and will grab you extra goal points if the Italians are awarded a spot kick.

Xavi Simons - Netherlands - 7m