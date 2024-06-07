We’ve provided you with top tips for your strikers, midfielder and defenders for this year’s Euro 2024 fantasy league - and now it is time to finally discover which two goalkeepers your side should include.
Have you started to build your fantasy team and are finding it difficult to narrow down where to spent big, and where to save? Have a goalkeeper in mind, but aren’t sure who should be your back up option? Spent big on your strikers and need a good value goalie to even it out?
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a a list of the best goalkeepers to fit each and every budget ahead of the group stage.
1. Koen Casteels (Belgium) - €5 million
Casteels has been confirmed as Belgium's number one for the tournament ahead of Matz Sels. He will be looking to impress after confirming his departure from Wolfsburg on a Bosman free this summer too, so with his nation clear favourites to win their group, he could grab you some much needed clean sheets points. Photo: Getty Images
2. Jordan Pickford (England) - €5 million
The Three Lions stopper didn't concede a goal until the semi-final stage at the last Euros. He will be hoping for a trio of shut-outs in the group stage as he faces Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia. He's cheaper than some goalkeepers and an excellent pick for the group stages - and maybe the knockouts. Photo: Getty Images
3. Angus Gunn (Scotland) - €4.5 million
Oh go on, why not? Let's dream a little. So facing Germany on the opening night is a tough task, but this is a goalkeeper that helped shut out Spain at Hampden not so long ago! Surely he can keep Switzerland and Hungary at bay? At just €4.5 million, Gunn is fairly low risk too. Photo: SNS Group
4. Andriy Lunin (Ukraine) - €4.5 million
While he will be battling it out with Benfica's Anatoliy Trubin for the number-one spot at the Euros, we have a sneaky suspicion Lunin will start. Ukraine have a brilliant chance to make the knockouts with a group they should qualify from and Lunin could be a bargain at the price. Photo: Getty Images