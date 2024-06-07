We’ve provided you with top tips for your strikers, midfielder and defenders for this year’s Euro 2024 fantasy league - and now it is time to finally discover which two goalkeepers your side should include.

There are plenty of top European stoppers to pick from, however, when you are limited to a budget of €100 million, ensuring you pick the best two ‘keepers possible is essential for your squad.

Have you started to build your fantasy team and are finding it difficult to narrow down where to spent big, and where to save? Have a goalkeeper in mind, but aren’t sure who should be your back up option? Spent big on your strikers and need a good value goalie to even it out?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a a list of the best goalkeepers to fit each and every budget ahead of the group stage.

1 . Koen Casteels (Belgium) - €5 million Casteels has been confirmed as Belgium's number one for the tournament ahead of Matz Sels. He will be looking to impress after confirming his departure from Wolfsburg on a Bosman free this summer too, so with his nation clear favourites to win their group, he could grab you some much needed clean sheets points. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Pickford (England) - €5 million The Three Lions stopper didn't concede a goal until the semi-final stage at the last Euros. He will be hoping for a trio of shut-outs in the group stage as he faces Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia. He's cheaper than some goalkeepers and an excellent pick for the group stages - and maybe the knockouts. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Angus Gunn (Scotland) - €4.5 million Oh go on, why not? Let's dream a little. So facing Germany on the opening night is a tough task, but this is a goalkeeper that helped shut out Spain at Hampden not so long ago! Surely he can keep Switzerland and Hungary at bay? At just €4.5 million, Gunn is fairly low risk too. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales