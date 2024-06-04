A summer feast of football is on the horizon, with Euro 2024 now less than a fortnight away from beginning.

But would it really be tournament football without a Fantasy Football league being set up for you, your family members and friends? Of course not! Everyone loves to have the household bragging rights, after all.

There are any number of top European stars available to select as part of your squad, however, with a starting budget of €100 million, ensuring your choose the right ones could be paramount to claiming that coveted top spot at the top of your league.

Unsure who to include in your defence this summer? Then you’re in luck as we’ve put together a list of top defenders to fit every Fantasy Football budget.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) - €5.5 million The Liverpool ace has already shown his attacking ability by scoring a peach in England's pre-tournament warm up against Bosnia. Listed as a defender, Alexander-Arnold is more likely to play in midfield for the Three Lions, which means he could grab you more points than other defenders due to his advanced position.

Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands) - €5.5 million You remember him, don't you? A treble winner with Celtic in 2020, he is now tearing it up for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. A right wing-back for his country, Frimpong comes into the tournament on the back of a season that saw him produce nine goals and seven assists from defence. Include him in your squad, immediately.

Federico Dimarco (Italy) - €5 million The art of defending feel likes an Italian invention, so you simply must have an Azzurri defender in your squad. The Inter full-back makes the most sense based on his recent Serie A campaign. Scoring five goals and adding six assists this season, Dimarco is known for his pace, crossing ability, and is a is a real goal scoring threat from distance.