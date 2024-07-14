When did England last beat Spain? Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Here is England’s full record against Spain ahead of the highly anticipated Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England vs Spain. The UEFA Euro 2024 final in Berlin. What a game we have in prospect. The Spanish are the tournament’s most impressive side, winning six games from six, but Gareth Southgate’s England and their never-say-die attitude will ensure they head into the game with confidence.

For the Three Lions, it is an opportunity to make history, change the narrative around the English men’s national team and end their 58 years of hurt - or to suffer a familiar fate. There is no in between. The margins are tight. The prize is huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides made the final in the German capital thanks to impressive 2-1 wins, Ollie Watkins 90th minute strike defeating the Netherlands, while teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal shot Spain to victory over France earlier in the week. Spain head into the game as favourites, but is a game many are struggling to call, and the sides head-to-head history proves why.

Thousands of English fans are expected to attend the game at the Olympiastadion, which will be packed to it’s 74,475 capacity when the final gets underway this evening. Can Southgate’s outfit take inspiration from previous clashes against Spain? This is England’s full head to head record against their Euro 2024 final opponents - and when they last tasted victory against them.

England vs Spain - What is England’s record against Spain?

The teams have clashed a total of 27 times, though only eight of them have been competitive fixtures - the rest all international friendly games. They last faced each other in the UEFA Nations League clash at Seville’s Estadio Benito Villamarín on 15 October 2018.

From their 27 games played, England have 14 wins, giving them a 51.85% win percentage. Spain have won a total of 10 times - a 37.04% win percentage. A further three games have ended in a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did England last beat Spain?

England defeated La Roja the last time they played each other, winning on Spanish soil for the first time in 31 years thanks to a 3-2 UEFA Nation’s League victory in Seville on 15 October 2018. Southgate’s charges would go 3-0 up before half time when a fine strike from Marcus Rashford was sandwiched in between a Raheem Sterling brace, though Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos would reduce the deficit in the second half.

The Three Lions would condemn Spain to their first competitive home international defeat since June 2003, as the win ensured Southgate’s side crushed Spain’s run of 38 games unbeaten. It was also the first time in their history Spain had conceded three or more goals in a competitive home international match.

England line up that night: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez, Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Ross Barkley, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane.

England vs Spain last 5 results

15 October 2018: Spain 2-3 England (UEFA Nations League)

8 September 2018: England 1-2 Spain (UEFA Nations League)

15 November 2016: England 2-2 Spain (Friendly)

13 November 2015: Spain 2-0 England (Friendly)