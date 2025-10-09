Scotland fought back to take a huge three points in their crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Greece as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Hampden Park on Thursday night.

Greece opened the scoring through AS Roma defender Kostas Tsimikas on 62 minutes, only for Scotland to roar back just two minutes later through Ryan Christie, who levelled the scores almost instantly. Lewis Ferguson then blasted home a second on 80 minutes, with Lyndon Dykes sealing the result in injury time.

In a game where chances were at a premium for large parts of the game, Greek duo Vangelis Pavlidis and Giorgos Masouras will be disappointed they didn’t at least find the target for the visitors when good chances fell their way prior to Tsimikas’ opener.

However, with their first shot on target, Christie’s side-footed finish handed the hosts a lifeline. Shortly afterwards, Ferguson smashed home from close range to flip the game on its head, and send the home crowd into raptures. When Dykes lashed home into an empty net after a howler from Greece ‘keeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, party time well and truly ensued on a famous night at Hampden who’ll be singing long into the chilly Glasgow night.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of loyal Tartan Army - and some travelling Greece supporters - at Hampden Park last night. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

