Argentina and Colombia will clash this week for the right to be named as Copa America champions. Here’s how to watch the game live in the UK.

Argentina will look to continue their remarkable trophy haul this weekend as they face Colombia in the final of the Copa America at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Lionel Scaloni led his La Albiceleste team to a third major tournament under his tutelage when they defeated surprise package Canada 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to goals from Julian Alvaraz and Lionel Messi and are on course for a third trophy in three years under the ex-West Ham United defender. Meanwhile, Colombia reached the final of the competition for the first time since 2001 when they won a bad tempered clash against Uruguay 1-0 thanks to a strike from Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Lautaro Martínez has been the standout star of the tournament for Scaloni’s side, with the Inter Milan striker bagging four goals in five games. However, Los Cafeteros hotshot Jhon Córdoba will hope he can have a big influence and ensure a shock Colombia win, with 31-year-old is his side’s top scorer at the tournament.

Want to make sure you catch every minute of the clash? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch it live in the UK.

When does Argentina vs Colombia kick off UK time

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida, United States, Monday 15 July, 1am UK time.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia in UK, what channel, TV details

The Copa America final will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 in both the United Kingdom and Ireland. Coverage will begin at 12.50am. To watch the game you must be subscribed to the channel, which you can do so here. Prices start at £10.99 per month.

Premier Sports is also available via NOW TV. To sign up, simply choose a ‘Sports Extra Membership’ package to stream Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Premier Sports. Day memberships and a month memberships are available at various prices.

Copa America odds - who is favourite to win ?

Argentina are favourites to retain their Copa America crown with odds of 11/10 to win the game in 90 minutes. Colombia are priced at 14/5. Fancy the tie to go into extra time or even penalties? Argentina have odds of 1/2, with Colombia priced at 6/4.*