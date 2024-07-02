The main transfer stories doing the rounds across Tuesday morning in Scottish football

Celtic’s O’Shea chase

Celtic will have to wait for Burnley to appoint a permanent manager before getting clarity on the situation of their reported transfer target Dara O'Shea.

The Irish defender is claimed to be on the radar of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who is keen to bolster his defence. However, with the Clarets - freshly relegated from the Premier League last season - still searching for a permanent successor to Vincent Kompany, any move for O'Shea will only progress once Burnley land their new boss.

The Turf Moor side paid £7million last summer to sign O'Shea from West Brom and would likely seek to recoup the majority of that fee.

Burnley defender Dara O'Shea is reportedly a target for Celtic. | Getty Images

Dubravka on future

Another reported Celtic transfer target is Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who is now pondering his club future following Slovakia's exit from Euro 2024.

The 35-year-old stopper is one of several candidates to replace Joe Hart as Celtic's No 1 and he will return to St James' Park facing more uncertainty about his future given the Magpies have signed keepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos while he has been on international duty.

On his future, Dubravka said: "I have no idea. I have seen they are talking with other goalkeepers. I need to speak with the manager first. What is the plan for me? What is my future? I don’t know if they want me to stay or not. It is difficult for me, because I have been focused on my job with the national team."

Martin Dubravka has been away on international duty with Slovakia. | AFP via Getty Images

Nsiala on Rangers move

Clinton Nsiala spoke of his honour and pride in signing for Rangers as he checked in at the Light Blues’ training centre for the first time.

The 20-year-old French defender has arrived from AC Milan, whom he joined from Nantes in 2021. The former France Under-16 international played for the youth sides of Nantes and Milan and he is keen to make the next step at Rangers under Philippe Clement.

Nsiala told the Rangers website: “First of all, there’s a huge sense of pride. This club is legendary, with lots of titles and lots of prestige, including in Europe. I’m honestly very honoured to sign for this club.

“I know it’s a club that the fans are very committed to. They put so much heart in getting behind the team in every competition. I feel a big sense of responsibility and lots of anticipation and excitement about experiencing the atmosphere too.

“I know he (the manager) coached at Monaco, as well as in the Belgian league. He always puts a lot of faith in young players. As a young player, that was a big factor for me in my decision to come to Glasgow.

“It helps to have a coach like Philippe Clement. He gives a lot of support to young players and that doesn’t make it feel like a big step. Having a coach like that will help me progress, so I’m not focused on the step up from academy to senior level.”

Clinton Nsiala, left, has checked in at Rangers. | Getty Images

Hibs kid leaves on loan

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay believes another loan move for Oscar MacIntyre can further develop his career. The 19-year-old defender has joined Peter Murphy’s Queen of the South for the 2024-25 season.

MacIntyre came through Hibs’ academy, making his senior first-team debut in May 2022. The full-back spent the 2023-24 campaign initially out on loan at Queen of the South, before moving to Annan Athletic – managed by Murphy – for the second half of the season.

Mackay told the club’s official website: “This is a good move for Oscar, playing in a competitive league that he knows well. The fact that he has worked with their manager (Peter Murphy) before is a positive and shows that he holds Oscar in high regard. This will give Oscar a good platform to build from and we are hoping he can kick on again this season.”

Oscar MacIntyre has left Hibs on loan | SNS Group

Lamie lands in Dingwall

Ross County boss Don Cowie will welcome the leadership of Ricki Lamie after he agreed a two-year deal at Dingwall. The 31-year-old former Morton and Livingston centre-back was due to join Dundee on a permanent contract this summer when his loan move from Motherwell ended. However, the Tayside club revealed last week that both parties had “mutually agreed not to pursue the agreement.”