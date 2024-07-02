While Euro 2024 has taken much of Europe’s attention, a host of the world’s most famous footballers are taking part in a huge major tournament of their own, with the Copa America now well underway.
Hosted by the United States, the likes of Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic and Vinicius Jr. are all going head to head in order to lift the famous trophy on July 15 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Nations such as Argentina , Brazil and Uruguay headed to the tournament as massive favourites and have understandably had made the biggest impact so far. But who is the favourite to win the Copa America this summer according to the bookies?
Here are the latest betting odds for who will win the Copa America*.
*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.