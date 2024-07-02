While Euro 2024 has taken much of Europe’s attention, a host of the world’s most famous footballers are taking part in a huge major tournament of their own, with the Copa America now well underway.

Hosted by the United States, the likes of Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic and Vinicius Jr. are all going head to head in order to lift the famous trophy on July 15 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Nations such as Argentina , Brazil and Uruguay headed to the tournament as massive favourites and have understandably had made the biggest impact so far. But who is the favourite to win the Copa America this summer according to the bookies?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win the Copa America*.

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Argentina - 5/4 The world champions have enjoyed a perfect start to their Copa America campaign with three wins from three. They are the bookies favourites to win the trophy - especially with Lionel Messi leading the charge.

2 . Brazil - 11/4 The Brazilians were held to a shock draw by Costa Rica in their opening game but are still expected to challenge for the trophy. They are currently second favourites.

3 . Uruguay - 5/1 Now managed by iconic boss Marcelo Bielsa, there's hope that Uruguay can return to former glories and lift the Copa America.