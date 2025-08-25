'Cool' Scotland international lands cocktail comparison after starring for club in 14-year first

The 42-cap Scotland international has made a strong start to life with his new club.

Scotland international Scott McKenna has been told he is “already Dinamo Zagreb’s player of the year” after his impressive start to life in the Croatian capital with his new club.

The 28-year-old former Aberdeen and Nottingham Forest centre-back made the shock summer move to the Maksimir Stadium last month after opting to leave Las Palmas, triggering a release clause following the club’s relegation from La Liga last season that resulted in him being able to move on a free transfer.

A regular for the Spanish top-flight club, McKenna agreed a ‘multi-year’ contract with the Purgeri, and has enjoyed a near-perfect start to life with Mario Kovačević’s side, who sit top of the table after winning all four of their opening 1. HNL fixtures. They also have Europa League football to look forward to later in the year, without the need for qualifiers.

Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 victory over NK Istra 1961 placed them ahead of fierce rivals Hajduk Split at the top of the league on goal difference, with the Scotland international lauded after helping Dinamo Zagreb achieve a 14-year first by not conceding a single goal in their first four league games.

Forming a watertight partnership with former Barcelona youngster Sergi Domínguez, the 6ft 2in defender is the first Scot to have ever played in the Croatian top flight, but has already been given humorous comparison after his good first impression, “For me, McKenna is the player of the season so far,” wrote one fan on social media. “He doesn’t complicate things, doesn’t make mistakes, is always in the right place, and knows how to push forward. The guy is calm and cool like a good spritzer. An excellent signing, and paired with Dominguez, he’s fantastic.”

McKenna has also earned praise for his professionalism by the club’s fitness coach Ivan Štefanić, who said: “He looks like he’s been here for many years. He’s already learned some Croatian words, and when he arrived, he gave us a USB and said, ‘This is what I’ve done so far. I’ve never experienced anything like this’.”

