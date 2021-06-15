Billy Gilmour: Could Chelsea midfielder who impressed Roy Keane feature for Scotland in Euro 2020 clash against England at Wembley?

However there have been increased calls for the former Rangers midfielder, now at Chelsea, to be involved in Steve Clarke’s team for the Auld Enemy clash with England on Friday night.

Ally McCoist suggested Gilmour – as well as Nathan Patterson and Che Adams - deserve to be considered for inclusion against Gareth Southgate’s team - and another advocate for Gilmour would almost certainly be McCoist’s ITV punditry colleague Roy Keane.

The former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder is a big admirer of the Scotland youngster – who only picked up his first two caps a fortnight ago.

Indeed, Keane’s admiration for the Chelsea 20-year-old almost made his then manager at Stamford Bridge spill his drink in shock at the praise from the notoriously demanding Keane. That adds gravitas to any praise and Frank Lampard admitted his surprise when he heard the Irishman wax lyrical over the midfielder last year.

“I had to put my cup of tea down to hear Roy say something nice!” Lampard joked on Sky Sports, following Gilmour’s stand out performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup last year. “Roy Keane was a fantastic midfield player and he probably won’t give credit unless it’s due – and it certainly was due.

“And he’s right, I heard the statements he made about Billy and I think he’s spot on.”

Roy Keane has managed at Sunderland and Ipswich and been assistant at Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland. (Picture: SNS)

Keane has remained an admirer but had doubts over whether or not Clarke will pitch the youngster into Friday’s Wembley clash – which has become vital in Scotland’s qualification prospects in Group D following defeat at Hampden.

Speaking on ITV last night, Keane said: “Gilmour is a fantastic young talent and maybe Clarke will say ‘I’ll be loyal to the guys who got us there’.

“But again, he’s a great option because he’s a fantastic young footballer learning his trade. Maybe he comes off the bench.

“Again, very, very good player.”

Scotland's Billy Gilmour during Euro 2020 match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ally McCoist also suggested that Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and Che Adams could be more involved against England following Monday afternoon’s disappointing defeat.